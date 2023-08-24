UPCOMING EVENTS: Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2023

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

Howard Maninga’s Vietnam memorial flag raising commemorates the end of the Vietnam war, starting at 1 p.m. at 33517 Bunker Hill Road, Ponsford. The program honors all branches of the U.S. armed forces. Bring a lawn chair and stay for food and beverages after the ceremony. Call 218-573-3825 if directions are needed.

MONDAY, AUG. 28

A community open house will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Nevis school forest. Community members are welcome to attend or walk the trails in the school forest any time during the year. The 83-acre forest is located five miles north of Nevis on both sides of County 2.

The Hubbard County Historical Society presents Itasca State Park naturalist Connie Cox with a program on the park’s history at 7 p.m. in the Northwoods Bank community room in Park Rapids.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

The Park Rapids Parent-Teacher Association will have a school supply handout for families in need with students K-12 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Century Middle School lounge. Use the new west-side parking lot and enter through Door 4. Each student will receive a backpack and essential school supplies.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30

Sarah Carlson plays the organ from noon to 12:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Bemidji, part of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians’ free summer recital series.

The Menahga School District open house is from 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Century School’s open house (up to grade 8) will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The Park Rapids Area High School open house (grades 9-12) will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with an informational meeting at 6 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

The Nevis School is having an open house/orientation for seventh grade students from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Arena, with an open house for grades 8-12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

Saxophonist Ben Bartholomew performs at the Noon Hour Concert with Gwen Youso, piano, from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church.