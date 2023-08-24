UPCOMING EVENTS: Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2023
Free events and activities this coming week in the Heartland Lakes area.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
Howard Maninga’s Vietnam memorial flag raising commemorates the end of the Vietnam war, starting at 1 p.m. at 33517 Bunker Hill Road, Ponsford. The program honors all branches of the U.S. armed forces. Bring a lawn chair and stay for food and beverages after the ceremony. Call 218-573-3825 if directions are needed.
MONDAY, AUG. 28
A community open house will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Nevis school forest. Community members are welcome to attend or walk the trails in the school forest any time during the year. The 83-acre forest is located five miles north of Nevis on both sides of County 2.
The Hubbard County Historical Society presents Itasca State Park naturalist Connie Cox with a program on the park’s history at 7 p.m. in the Northwoods Bank community room in Park Rapids.
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
The Park Rapids Parent-Teacher Association will have a school supply handout for families in need with students K-12 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Century Middle School lounge. Use the new west-side parking lot and enter through Door 4. Each student will receive a backpack and essential school supplies.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30
Sarah Carlson plays the organ from noon to 12:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Bemidji, part of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians’ free summer recital series.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Menahga School District open house is from 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Century School’s open house (up to grade 8) will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The Park Rapids Area High School open house (grades 9-12) will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with an informational meeting at 6 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
The Nevis School is having an open house/orientation for seventh grade students from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Arena, with an open house for grades 8-12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
Saxophonist Ben Bartholomew performs at the Noon Hour Concert with Gwen Youso, piano, from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church.
ADVERTISEMENT