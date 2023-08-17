UPCOMING EVENTS: Aug. 19-25, 2023

SATURDAY, AUG. 19

Menahga Ruby's Pantry is held the third Saturday of each month at the Menahga High School. Food bundles will be distributed from 8 to 10 a.m. Donation is $25 per share.

Enjoy the Art Fair at the Winery from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Forestedge Winery in rural Laporte, a weekend of art, music, food and wine on Aug. 19 and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m on Aug. 20.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

Nevis School is hosting Kindercamp for students entering kindergarten. Call the district office at 218-652-3500 to register.

TUESDAY, AUG. 22

Create a collage at 11 a.m. at the Park Rapids Area Library. We will supply magazines, stickers and other supplies; you supply the creative spark to make a collage. This “Explore and Create” activity meets in the library’s large meeting room. Younger participants (8 years old or younger) should be accompanied by an older sibling or adult.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23

Wayne Hoff and Carol L. Johnson perform a piano and organ recital with vocalist Jennifer L. Johnson from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Aardahl Lutheran Church in Bemidji, part of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians’ free summer recital series.

Ruby’s Pantry-Laporte has a pop-up pantry from 4:30 to 6 p.m. or until bundles run out at the Laporte School bus garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Requested donation is $25 and only exact change is accepted. There is no restriction on how many bundles you can pick up. To pre-register and donate for your bundle(s), or to volunteer, visit www.RubysPantry.org. If you can bring boxes to swap out, it will be appreciated. Sponsor is Trinity Lutheran Church.

The Nevis PTA is having a gathering with root beer floats and playtime for kids, 6:30-8 p.m. in Muskie Park.

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

The Bemidji Brass performs at the Noon Hour Concert from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church. Ensemble members are Kyle Riess, trumpet; Alyssa Konecne, trombone; Jeff Johnson, bass trombone; Eve Sumsky, horn; and Scott Guidry, trumpet.