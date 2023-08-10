UPCOMING EVENTS: Aug. 12-18, 2023

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

Check out classic cars at the Run to the Rapids’ “Show and Shine” in downtown Park Rapids from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Admission is free. The event is organized by the Northern Knights car club.

Legends and Logging Days celebrates the area’s logging and lumberjack heritage from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the fourth block of Main Avenue, downtown Park Rapids.

Cooking commences for the Backyard BBQ Challenge at 9 a.m. in downtown Park Rapids, with judging from 2 to 4 p.m. and winners announced at 5 p.m.

Explore pop-up greeting cards at 11 a.m. at the Park Rapids Area Library. Have you ever seen a pop-up greeting card and thought, ‘It would be so cool to make those myself”? We’ll learn two methods of creating pop-up cards, then you’ll create them. This “Second Saturday STEM” activity meets in the library’s large meeting room. Younger participants (8 years old or younger) should be accompanied by an older sibling or adult.

MONDAY, AUG. 14

Hubbard County DFL members are invited to their monthly meeting in the Park Rapids Library basement meeting room, with a discussion of trending topics at 6 p.m. and a business meeting at 7 p.m. Contact hubbardcountydfl@gmail.com for information.

Hubbard County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. at Abide Vineyard Church, 17765 State Hwy. 34, east of Park Rapids. Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 15

Create faux stained glass at 11 a.m. at the Park Rapids Area Library. Love the look of stained glass but want a low-stress project? We’re creating stained glass by drawing a design on the glass with a permanent marker and using rubbing alcohol to give it a more authentic stained-glass feel. This “Explore and Create” activity meets in the library’s large meeting room. Younger participants (8 years old or younger) should be accompanied by an older sibling or adult.

Community Table will serve a free community meal from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Park Rapids.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16

The New Salem Musicians perform from noon to 12:30 p.m. at New Salem Lutheran Church in Bemidji, part of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians’ free summer recital series.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

The Hoot Owls perform at the Noon Hour Concert from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church. Band members include Dick Max, string bass and vocals; Dave Karem, guitar and vocals; and Dick Kimmel, mandolin, banjo, guitar and vocals.

Explore the science of bubbles in a free STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) event from 4 to 6 p.m. at Heartland Park, provided by the Heartland Lakes Community School.

The Jon Sullivan Band plays 2nd Street Stage from 6 to 8 p.m. in downtown Park Rapids. Bring your own chair for the free concert, family fun and beer garden.

Walker Sons of Norway present a free concert at 7 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker, featuring the classical quartet of Sarah Carlson, piano; Dr. Deane Johnson, clarinet; Timothy Pinkerton, violin; and Bob Madeson, euphonium (baritone). Coffee and treats will follow.

FRIDAY, AUG. 18

Arago School reunions, Hubbard County Districts 15 and 21, will take place at the Lake Itasca Region Pioneer Farmers show at the north entrance of Itasca State Park from Aug. 18-20. Former students, teachers, school board members and their descendants are invited to bring their stories to share. A souvenir ID badge will be available. For more information, contact Earl Hemmerich at 218-963-4495.