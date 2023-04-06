UPCOMING EVENTS: April 8-15, 2023

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Try circular weaving at 11 a.m. in the Park Rapids Area Library basement. Set up a cardboard loom and begin. Don’t worry about having time to finish your project; you can take the materials home with you and work at your leisure. The event is open to all. Participants 8 years old and younger should be accompanied by a parent or older sibling.

The Nevis Lions Club hosts the 19th annual Nevis Easter event from 1 to 3 p.m. at Muskie Park. The Easter Bunny and Pork Chop the Pig will be there to greet kids and have pictures taken. Rain, shine or snow, there will be an Easter egg hunt for three age groups on the Heartland Trail. Register for a bike drawing on the day of the egg hunt.

MONDAY, APRIL 10

Hubbard County DFL members are invited to their monthly meeting in the Park Rapids Library basement meeting room, with a discussion of trending topics at 6 p.m. and a business meeting at 7 p.m. Contact hubbardcountydfl@gmail.com for information.

Hubbard County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. at Abide Vineyard Church, 17765 State Hwy. 34, east of Park Rapids. Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

View a PBS documentary, “Magic of the Snowy Owl,” at the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Armory Arts & Events Center. Learn how these unique creatures breed and raise their young in the harsh Arctic environment. HCLL sessions are free and handicap accessible.

A Watermark StorySlam event at 7 p.m. at Bemidji Brewing will feature true personal stories, shared live from memory, in a friendly competition where anyone with a tale to tell can take the stage. Inspired by nationwide storytelling programs like “The Moth,” StorySlam events are free to attend and perform at, and cash prizes are available. To pre-register as a storyteller, call 218-444-7570. For schedules, rules and themes, visit watermarkartcenter.org/upcoming-events.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Ron Jensen presents “Bluebirds in Our Backyards” from 10 a.m. to noon at the Park Rapids Area Library. Jensen, a Hubbard County coordinator with the Bluebird Recovery Program, will discuss bluebirds, their houses and how to attract them to your backyard.

Terry Smith, author of “Code 4: A Memoir,” will tell stories about his 37 years in law enforcement at 6 p.m. in the Park Rapids Area Library basement.

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

The Heartland Lakes Job and Career Fair will bring in students from Laporte, Menahga, Nevis and Park Rapids from 1 to 3 p.m. and adults from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in the Park Rapids Area High School gymnasium. Contact the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, 218-732-4111, for more information.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Menahga Ruby's Pantry is held the third Saturday of each month at the Menahga High School. Food bundles will be distributed from 8 to 10 a.m. Donation is $25 per share.

