UPCOMING EVENTS: April 29-May 6, 2023

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Enjoy a spring migration birding walk from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Itasca State Park, guided by a park naturalist. Listen and look for returning birds, and learn how Itasca’s forests provide the perfect habitat for many kinds of birds. Bring binoculars and a field guide, if you have them, and meet under the porch at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center.

Nevis School theater students perform “A Woman of No Importance” by Oscar Wilde at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 30. The play is most appropriate for ages 12 and older, running about two hours with an intermission. Intermission is a free-will donation.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Loraine Jensen with the American Association of Runic Studies discusses Scandinavian runestones and runic inscriptions at 2 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji. The presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, contact 218-556-1178 or bradnelson@paulbunyan.net.

MONDAY, MAY 1

MAHUBE-OTWA and Family Friend and Neighbor of Minnesota are hosting a resource event from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Park Rapids C’mon Inn. This is an opportunity to meet others providing unlicensed childcare, network and learn about available resources. Call 218-530-1891 or email hbrandt@mahube.org to RSVP. For more information, visit mn.gov/dhs/ffn-minnesota.

A Century School grades 6-7 school choir concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Century School gym.

ADVERTISEMENT

TUESDAY, MAY 2

The Hubbard County Historical Museum opens for the season, located in the historic Hubbard County Courthouse.

A Watermark StorySlam event at 7 p.m. at Bemidji Brewing will feature true personal stories, shared live from memory, in a friendly competition where anyone with a tale to tell can take the stage. Inspired by nationwide storytelling programs like “The Moth,” StorySlam events are free to attend and perform at, and cash prizes are available. To pre-register as a storyteller, call 218-444-7570. For schedules, rules and themes, visit watermarkartcenter.org/upcoming-events.

THURSDAY, MAY 4

The Nemeth Art Center opens for the season, located in the historic Hubbard County Courthouse.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

The Living at Home Caregiver Closet is having an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Unit B of the Climate Storage at Park Rapids Furniture Center, 1104 Park Ave. S.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

The Park Rapids Area High School prom begins with the grand march at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.