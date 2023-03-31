UPCOMING EVENTS: April 1-8, 2023

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Akeley will host its community egg hunt from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Paul’s Patio or, in bad weather, inside the Akeley Regional Community Center. Register for prizes and enjoy refreshments from 12:30 to 1:20 p.m. The egg hunt starts at 1:30 p.m. with three age groups: 4 and under, 5-8 years old and 9-12 years old. Bring your own basket to collect the eggs. A prize drawing for bikes and scooters will be at 2 p.m. Visit akeleycity.com for updates.

The Park Rapids speech team will hold a speech showcase from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church. The event is open to the public, and cookies will be served. For more information, talk with Coach Tanya Miller or a member of the speech team.

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

Brita Sailer presents an upbeat, practical approach to recycling, with a specific look at Hubbard County, for the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Armory Arts & Events Center. HCLL sessions are free and handicap accessible.

A Watermark StorySlam event at 7 p.m. at Bemidji Brewing will feature true personal stories, shared live from memory, in a friendly competition where anyone with a tale to tell can take the stage. Inspired by nationwide storytelling programs like “The Moth,” StorySlam events are free to attend and perform at, and cash prizes are available. To pre-register as a storyteller, call 218-444-7570. For schedules, rules and themes, visit watermarkartcenter.org/upcoming-events.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

Visit with the Easter bunny and collect an Easter egg stuffed with candy from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bella Caffé in Park Rapids. Or do the Easter Chase at 37 participating businesses, collecting eggs stuffed with candy. To identify participants, look for posters on their doors or windows or check the list at www.parkrapidsdowntown.com or the Park Rapids Downtown business page.

Hot Dish mystery mayhem comes to the Park Rapids Area Library at noon, featuring “Hot Dish Heaven Mysteries” author Jeanne Cooney and a hot dish sampler. For more information, contact the library at parkrapids@krls.org or 218-732-4966.

The League of Women Voters of the Park Rapids Area is hosting a candidate forum for Hubbard County District 4 county commissioner from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 at the Akeley Regional Community Center. Four candidates are running for the seat.

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

The Nevis Easter rock hunt begins, with prizes for one Easter rock per family.

Visits with the Easter bunny continue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bella Caffé in Park Rapids, as well as the Easter Chase at 37 participating businesses downtown. Check the list at www.parkrapidsdowntown.com or the Park Rapids Downtown business page. Note, business hours vary and some businesses are closed Friday afternoon and Saturday.

Wendell Affield will share “Family Stories: Unearthing Secrets from Our Past” at 5:30 p.m. at Gallery North in Bemidji. Affield is an author, researcher and memoirist who offers a view of life for those suffering from mental illness, abuse and undiagnosed PTSD. He will share his 22-year writing journey and lessons learned, including knowledge of research, children living with mentally ill parents and ideas for telling their own stories.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Try circular weaving at 11 a.m. in the Park Rapids Area Library basement. Set up a cardboard loom and begin. Don’t worry about having time to finish your project; you can take the materials home with you and work at your leisure. The event is open to all. Participants 8 years old and younger should be accompanied by a parent or older sibling.

Visits with the Easter bunny continue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bella Caffé in Park Rapids, as well as the Easter Chase at 37 participating businesses downtown. Check the list at www.parkrapidsdowntown.com or the Park Rapids Downtown business page. Note, business hours vary and some businesses are closed Friday afternoon and Saturday.

The Nevis Lions Club hosts the 19th annual Nevis Easter event from 1 to 3 p.m. at Muskie Park. The Easter Bunny and Pork Chop the Pig will be there to greet kids and have pictures taken. Rain, shine or snow, there will be an Easter egg hunt for three age groups on the Heartland Trail. Register for a bike drawing on the day of the egg hunt.

