Ty Pow & the Holy North play 2nd Street Stage

Ty Pow & the Holy North will play live on the 2nd Street Stage from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22 in downtown Park Rapids.

The Minnesota-raised, Americana/blues rock/alt-country band released a single, “Shake On It,” and their debut album, “Rhubarb ’93,” in 2022. "Influenced by 60s-70s rock, soul and rockabilly, their music pairs with bands like Nathaniel Ratliff, the Black Keys and Marcus King," according to a news release. They have been playing in the cover and original circuit for over 10 years.

The group includes Tyler Putsch, vocals and guitar; Kai Brewster, bass and guitar; Jeremy Harvey, percussion; Christian Wheeler, guitar; and Kevin Gamble, keys.

The beer garden opens at 5 p.m. for a social hour, with a collectible button to leverage beverage discounts, plus activities, giveaways and prize drawings. Bring your own folding chair.

For more about all the bands, go to www.parkrapidsdowntown.com/events. For weekly updates, go to 2nd St Stage on Facebook.