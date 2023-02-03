True crime kicks off HCLL spring series

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) has announced its spring 2023 program series will open Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Armory Arts and Events Center.

Programs run from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 18. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

The opening program, “True Crime Mysteries,” will feature forensic psychologist Frank Weber, author of “The I-94 Murders,” and others sharing some of the newest forensic tools and demonstrating a lie detector test.

On March 7, Andy Wells presents “Business Partnership with Red Lake.” Wellsbegan life as a farm boy from Red Lake Nation. Now CEO of Wells Technology, he works to achieve purpose over profit by helping those most in need.

On March 14, Polly Scotland presents “The Annapurna Loop of Nepal.” During this arduous, 14-day trek, the author of “The Adventurer and Her Husband” gained an appreciation of Nepalese culture and traditions.

On March 21, the program is “Aurora Borealis.” Photographer, artist, musician and self-proclaimed aurora addict Debbie Center shares her aurora-chasing journeys in Minnesota and Alaska, presenting her photography, paintings, and tips and tricks for photographing the aurora for yourself.

On March 28, Randy Stocker presents “Hugs Help.” Stocker lost three family members in a car crash, resulting in an intimate perspective at surviving grief. He will share practical and proven words, actions and gestures to support grievers.

On April 4, Brita Sailer presents “Recycling for Everyone,” an update on the why, what and how of recycling efforts today, with an upbeat and practical approach.

On April 11, HCLL presents the PBS documentary “Magic of the Snowy Owl,” with unforgettable footage of these unique, Arctic creatures as they breed and attempt to raise their young in one of the planet’s harshest environments.

On April 18, Jerry Mevissen presents “Preserving the Sebeka Schoolhouse,” explaining how a community-wide effort gave new life to a century-old, Finnish-built structure, and showing a “Common Ground” Lakeland TV production that chronicles the process.

The Armory is handicap accessible.