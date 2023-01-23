Tiger Scout wins Park Rapids Pinewood Derby

Twenty Cub Scouts attended Pack 58’s Pinewood Derby on Sunday.

Winners of the Pack 58 Cub Scouts' Pinewood Derby on Jan. 22, 2023 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Park Rapids were, from left, Webelo 2/Arrow of Light den members Alex Lof (third place) and Kryton Nilson (second place), and Tiger Scout Devin Mykland (first place). Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Cubmaster Dustin Lof said it was a welcome increase after last year’s derby, in which only seven pack members participated.

After one round in which denmates raced each other and a championship round in which each racer’s best three of four times were averaged, winners were Webelo 2 Alex Lof, third place with an average time of 3.0644 seconds and average speed of 161.31 mph; Webelo 2 Kryton Nilson, second place with average time 3.0313 and average speed of 163.07 mph; and Tiger Scout Devin Mykland, first place, with an average time of 3.016 and average speed of 163.9 mph.

Two pack dads and one sibling competed for the parents and siblings traveling trophy, won this year by Cub Scout dad Kyle Little. The travelings sportsmanship trophy went to Bear Scout Jacob Adelman.

Including parents and siblings, the derby featured 18 wooden race cars this year, running on a gravity-powered track that Lof said he has used for 18 derbies during the last 12 years.

Cub Scout dad Kyle Little accepts the parents and siblings' traveling trophy from last year's winner, Troop 58 Scout Ryan Cook, after the Pack 58 Cub Scouts' Pinewood Derby on Jan. 22, 2023 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Park Rapids. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Lof announced that this year will be his last as Pack 58’s cubmaster, though he’ll get a 19th spin on the Pinewood Derby track at the district race March 18 in Staples.

Lof said this may also be the last year for longtime Cub Scouts council chair Tom Weston. He also acknowledged den leaders Shelly Lof (also a council member and pack treasurer), Alycia Mykland, John Cook, Heidi Nilson and pack secretary Megan Cox.