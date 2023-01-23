Tiger Scout wins Park Rapids Pinewood Derby
Devin Mykland cleaned up with a wooden racer that clocked an average speed of 163.9 mph.
Twenty Cub Scouts attended Pack 58’s Pinewood Derby on Sunday.
Cubmaster Dustin Lof said it was a welcome increase after last year’s derby, in which only seven pack members participated.
After one round in which denmates raced each other and a championship round in which each racer’s best three of four times were averaged, winners were Webelo 2 Alex Lof, third place with an average time of 3.0644 seconds and average speed of 161.31 mph; Webelo 2 Kryton Nilson, second place with average time 3.0313 and average speed of 163.07 mph; and Tiger Scout Devin Mykland, first place, with an average time of 3.016 and average speed of 163.9 mph.
Two pack dads and one sibling competed for the parents and siblings traveling trophy, won this year by Cub Scout dad Kyle Little. The travelings sportsmanship trophy went to Bear Scout Jacob Adelman.
Including parents and siblings, the derby featured 18 wooden race cars this year, running on a gravity-powered track that Lof said he has used for 18 derbies during the last 12 years.
Lof announced that this year will be his last as Pack 58’s cubmaster, though he’ll get a 19th spin on the Pinewood Derby track at the district race March 18 in Staples.
Lof said this may also be the last year for longtime Cub Scouts council chair Tom Weston. He also acknowledged den leaders Shelly Lof (also a council member and pack treasurer), Alycia Mykland, John Cook, Heidi Nilson and pack secretary Megan Cox.