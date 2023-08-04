Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
The Whips playing 2nd Street Stage

The funk/soul band follows Water Wars on Aug. 10 in downtown Park Rapids.

The Whips will play at 2nd Street Stage on Thursday, Aug. 10.
Contributed / Park Rapids Downtown Business Association
By Staff reports
Today at 2:19 PM

The Whips will play live at 2nd Street Stage, following Water Wars, on Thursday, Aug. 10 in downtown Park Rapids.

The Urban Dictionary defines “the whips” as “the feeling of intense groove; not too far but just enough to touch your toes and get to movin’. Batteries are included.”

According to a press release, the Whips are a Kansas City-based, funk/soul band with four core members and a revolving door of collaborating musicians. Core members are Max Indiveri, guitar; Max Cooper, keys; Quinn Cosgrove, bass; and Miles Patterson, drums.

The beer garden opens at 5 p.m. for a social hour, with a collectible button to leverage beverage discounts, plus activities, giveaways and prize drawings. Bring your own folding chair.

For more about all the bands, go to www.parkrapidsdowntown.com/events. For weekly updates, go to 2nd St Stage on Facebook.

