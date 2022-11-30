‘The Prince and the Pauper’ is beloved Twain classic

The Park Rapids Area High School drama department is staging “The Prince and the Pauper,” based on the novel by Mark Twain.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the auditorium. The full-length play is adapted by Anne Coulter Martens.

Stage director Abby Jasmer said, “When Prince Edward changes clothes with Tom Canty, the beggar boy, no one in the audience will have difficulty in telling the actors apart, but through the magic of theater, everybody on the stage is convinced that Tom, now dressed in royal clothing, is actually the heir to the throne.

“The true prince, now dressed in rags, is booted out of the palace. From here on out, the two lads lead an extraordinary existence as each tries to get along in a strange new world. This exciting dramatization of Mark Twain's beloved classic is easy, convenient and attractive to stage.”

Technical director is Victoria Harju.