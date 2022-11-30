Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
‘The Prince and the Pauper’ is beloved Twain classic

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the auditorium.

PRAHSPrinceandPauperCast120322.E.PRE.jpg
Cast and crew of “The Prince and the Pauper” includes Levi Trygstad, Emma May, Carlos Bauer, Ella Evink, Tyler Hillukka, Austin Miller, Josh David, Cyprian Little, Vivienne Guida, Harmony Trygstad, Vivian Harju, Isabella Kucera, Autumn Kietzman, Morgan Stone, Anika Kietzman, Romeo Bauer, Finn Johnson, Elizabeth Larimer, Finn Parliman, Max Hanes, Casey Kucera, Cynthia Schultz, Dylan Moore, Dawson Dahring, Daniel Hoyt, Landon Hagen, Robin Mayer, Violet Anderson, Tabitha Guida, Audrey Goehring, Ivo Hummel, Chaz Fercho, Cameron Hartig, Aimee Richards, Laura Kaufenberg, Halo FInley, Summer Berndt and Braylon Eckberg.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
November 30, 2022 10:46 AM
The Park Rapids Area High School drama department is staging “The Prince and the Pauper,” based on the novel by Mark Twain.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the auditorium. The full-length play is adapted by Anne Coulter Martens.

Stage director Abby Jasmer said, “When Prince Edward changes clothes with Tom Canty, the beggar boy, no one in the audience will have difficulty in telling the actors apart, but through the magic of theater, everybody on the stage is convinced that Tom, now dressed in royal clothing, is actually the heir to the throne.

“The true prince, now dressed in rags, is booted out of the palace. From here on out, the two lads lead an extraordinary existence as each tries to get along in a strange new world. This exciting dramatization of Mark Twain's beloved classic is easy, convenient and attractive to stage.”

Technical director is Victoria Harju.

