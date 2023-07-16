Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
The Limns play 2nd Street Stage

The Twin Cities-based group comes to downtown Park Rapids on Thursday, July 20.

071223.E.PRE.TheLimns.jpg
The Limns will bring their blend of rock, reggae, funk and folk at 2nd Street Stage on Thursday, June 20.
Contributed / Park Rapids Downtown Business Association
By Staff reports
Today at 1:06 PM

The Limns will play live on the 2nd Street Stage from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20 in downtown Park Rapids.

According to a press release, the five-piece band from the Twin Cities harmonizes a blend of rock, reggae, funk and folk with high energy and soul. “Their shows are contagious, and their sound will make you get up and move,” the release says.

Band members are Zacc Fricke, Zeke Fricke, Ira Haze, Azalea Fricke, Jevon Sacarelos and Nate Nelson.

The beer garden opens at 5 p.m. for a social hour, with a collectible button to leverage beverage discounts, plus activities, giveaways and prize drawings. Bring your own folding chair.

For more about all the bands, go to www.parkrapidsdowntown.com/events. For weekly updates, go to 2nd St Stage on Facebook.

