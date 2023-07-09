The 4onthefloor play 2nd Street Stage

The 4onthefloor will play live on the 2nd Street Stage from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13 in downtown Park Rapids.

According to a press release, the 4onthefloor give "their well-oiled, high-octane rock ’n roll an immediacy rarely seen on stage in the 21st century. Their furious delivery ebbs and flows from sing-along anthems and breakdowns to soaring guitar solos and unbridled, full-bore rock."

The Minnesota-based band has been traversing the globe for over a decade, bringing their shows to roadhouses, festivals, stadiums and backyards. The release states, "Camaraderie is a major theme, with their lively performances drawing everybody into the pulsating beat and the joy of music."

The beer garden opens at 5 p.m. for a social hour, with a collectible button to leverage beverage discounts, plus activities, giveaways and prize drawings. Bring your own folding chair.

For more about all the bands, go to www.parkrapidsdowntown.com/events. For weekly updates, go to 2nd St Stage on Facebook.