Teen thespians gearing up for one-act contest

Park Rapids Area High School will host the Subsection 24A one-act play competition on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Performances begin at 10 a.m. in the auditorium, each lasting no more than 35 minutes. Participating schools are Park Rapids, Nevis, Menahga, Laporte and Pillager.

According to Park Rapids teacher and drama director Abby Jasmer, the performances are open to the public and free to attend.

“Park Rapids is doing a play called ‘Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play,’ written by Lauren Wilson,” said Jasmer. “The play is a dark comedy set in the Victorian era. It is an adaptation on the classic ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ story, where Dr. Jekyll experiments in the nature of good and evil.”

“We would love to have a large crowd,” said Jasmer.

The cast features Levi Trygstad as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Tyler Hillukka as Xavier, Harmony Trygstad as Euphonia, Anika Kietzman as Ambrosia, Ella Evink as twins Calliope and Penelope, Carlos Bauer as Lady Throckmortonshire, Emma May as Rosamunda, Vivienne Guida as Ivy, Jack Worner as Plodgett, Chaz Fercho as a constable and Cyprian Little as a police lieutenant. Stage manager is Autumn Kietzman and Vivian Harju is the assistant stage manager.

Meanwhile, according to Nevis coach Jen Geraedts, their play is “The Lion Who Roared,” and there will be a public performance at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the Nevis School, before heading to Park Rapids for the competition.