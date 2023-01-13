99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Teen thespians gearing up for one-act contest

Park Rapids Area High School will both host the public contest on Jan. 28 and put on a "Jekyll and Hyde" play of their own.

111423.E.PRE.PRAHSOneActCastCrew9263.jpg
Cast and crew of Park Rapids Area High School's 2023 one-act, "Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play," include, front from left, Anika Kietzman, Tyler Hillukka, Levi Trygstad, Carlos Bauer, Ella Evink; second row, Cyprian Little, Harmony Trygstad, Vivienne Guida, Autumn Kietzman, Emma May, Romeo Bauer, Ezekiel Schilling, Vivian Harju; back row, Chaz Fercho, Dylan Moore, Braylon Eckberg and Jack Worner.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
By Staff reports
January 13, 2023 01:45 PM
Park Rapids Area High School will host the Subsection 24A one-act play competition on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Performances begin at 10 a.m. in the auditorium, each lasting no more than 35 minutes. Participating schools are Park Rapids, Nevis, Menahga, Laporte and Pillager.

According to Park Rapids teacher and drama director Abby Jasmer, the performances are open to the public and free to attend.

“Park Rapids is doing a play called ‘Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play,’ written by Lauren Wilson,” said Jasmer. “The play is a dark comedy set in the Victorian era. It is an adaptation on the classic ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ story, where Dr. Jekyll experiments in the nature of good and evil.”

“We would love to have a large crowd,” said Jasmer.

The cast features Levi Trygstad as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Tyler Hillukka as Xavier, Harmony Trygstad as Euphonia, Anika Kietzman as Ambrosia, Ella Evink as twins Calliope and Penelope, Carlos Bauer as Lady Throckmortonshire, Emma May as Rosamunda, Vivienne Guida as Ivy, Jack Worner as Plodgett, Chaz Fercho as a constable and Cyprian Little as a police lieutenant. Stage manager is Autumn Kietzman and Vivian Harju is the assistant stage manager.

Meanwhile, according to Nevis coach Jen Geraedts, their play is “The Lion Who Roared,” and there will be a public performance at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the Nevis School, before heading to Park Rapids for the competition.

