TEEN READS: Try these young adult thrillers

The days when new books arrive in the library are always exciting days for me because we get to share our new titles with all of you! Here are a couple new titles you may want to check out.

“The Lake House” by Sarah Beth Durst

HarperCollins, 2023

Three girls – Claire, Reyva and Mariana – are headed out to an isolated island for summer camp. None really wants to go, but each has at least one parent, who went to this camp when they were the same age. Their parents encourage them to attend camp, with each parent saying that attending this particular camp is a life-changing experience. They are taken out to the island on a boat driven by Jack.

When they arrive at the island, Jack explains that he can go no further. He drops them at the dock telling them that he will return in two months to pick them up. The three girls walk up the path to the cabin as Jack leaves. When they arrive at the cabin, they discover that everything is in ruins. The cabin has been burnt to the ground. There are no other campers, and the camp director is nowhere to be found. It’s just the three of them stranded on the island.

They will need to find food, shelter, and escape not only the island but the evil force that wants one of them to stay. During the story, they’ll uncover the island’s – and their parents’ – secrets. Because what is happening now is related to their parents’ camp experience all those years ago!

“Royal Blood” by Aimee Carter

In this young adult contemporary novel, Evan Bright has a problem and it’s not just the number of different schools she has attended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Random House Children's Books, 2023

It’s not that she can’t live with her mom, although that is a problem, too. Evan’s big problem is a secret she has had to keep forever. Her father, Alexander, is the king of England. There was a time when he gave up the royal life, but after his father’s death he returned.

When Evan must leave her school, Jenkins, her father’s aide, decides it is time for the king to get to know his daughter. The fact that Evan is Alexander’s daughter is a secret which must be kept. But when the press discovers the secret, Evan’s priority is to protect her mom.

Alexander having a relationship with Evan is not in line with his wife, Helene’s plans. Charlotte, his royal daughter, creates difficulties for Evan, but she does find a friend in Helene’s nephew.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





This book isn’t all fun. Evan is threatened by someone she thought was a friend and is accused of a crime. Because of the way she is portrayed by the press, many believe the accusation. She will need all the help she can get to prove her innocence.

Both “The Lake House” and “Royal Blood” are fast-paced books that will keep your interest until the end!

Mary Schwartz works in the Park Rapids Area Library’s young adult section, ordering books and creating programming. On the Literary Mary channel on YouTube, her videos explore books, STEM, creativity and family history research. She also enjoys hiking and exploring the woods with her camera and her husband, Kevin.