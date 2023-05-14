TEEN READS: Teens are on the case in these YA mysteries

If you are anything like me, then you love a good mystery. Since May is Mystery Month, I thought we would take a look at two young adult (YA) mysteries that have recently arrived at the Park Rapids Area Library.

‘A Long Stretch of Bad Days’

Last year, I read the “Initial Insult” series by Mindy McGinnis. It was so good that when the author’s new book, “A Long Stretch of Bad Days,” was released this year, I had to read it too.

The story involves two high school students, Lydia Chass and Bristal Jamison. An administrative error leaves them one history credit short of the requirements for graduation. The school has made accommodations for them. They can create a project to fulfill the credit. Lydia is a podcast creator, and she will use her podcast for her project by creating episodes exploring the history of her small town, Henley.

Lydia and Bristal are not friends. Their families are both long-time residents of Henley. But they are from different neighborhoods and perceived differently because of it. Lydia offers Bristal the opportunity to work with her on the podcast, so she can fulfill that history credit and graduate. Their episodes will explore the “Long Stretch of Bad Days” – three days in which several tragedies affected Henley, including a murder and the disappearance of an almost 18-year-old girl. These crimes remain unsolved. Lydia and Bristal set their sights on solving both crimes and exposing their city’s habit of ignoring the wrongs committed against outsiders and those from the wrong neighborhood.

‘Blood in the Water’

“Blood in the Water” by Caleb Roehrig takes place in Barton Beach, a town that gets a lot of tourists. Zac, his sister, Ruby, and their father, Luke, live there. Luke and his brother, Flash, together own the restaurant their father started and ran. Zac works there and Ruby hangs out while they are working.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s spring break and the town is overrun with visitors. Beachcomber is busy, which is good because they need the business. Zac is surprised when he walks into the freezer and Flash is there. Zac loves Flash and they have a very close relationship.

The next day, the police arrive to inform the family that Flash was found dead, murdered in fact. While Zac suspects Flash’s old surf competitor, the police suspect Luke. Unhappy with the direction the official investigation is going in, and with information Ruby has learned from true crime podcasts, Zac investigates the murder himself.

What Zac doesn’t realize is that digging into people’s business – even if it is in pursuit of justice – can be very dangerous. If Zac is not careful, he may be next!

St. Martin's Publishing Group, 2023

‘Missing Clarissa’

There is an unsolved murder in “Missing Clarissa” by Ripley Jones, too. Years ago, cheerleader Clarissa Campbell disappeared from a party and was never seen again. Cameron and Blair need a project for their journalism class and investigate her disappearance.

There are plenty of suspects including teachers and friends. Are Cameron and Blair about to solve the crime or get in over their heads?

Mary Schwartz works in the Park Rapids Area Library’s young adult section, ordering books and creating programming. On the Literary Mary channel on YouTube, her videos explore books, STEM, creativity and family history research. She also enjoys hiking and exploring the woods with her camera and her husband, Kevin.