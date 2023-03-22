99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Stocker shares how ‘hugs help’ at HCLL

Randy Stocker, author of "Hugs Help," will share his perspective on surviving grief March 28 at the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning.

032223.E.PRE.RandyStocker.jpg
Randy Stocker
Contributed / Randy Stocker
By Staff reports
Today at 2:43 PM

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) presents “Hugs Help” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Armory Arts & Events Center in Park Rapids.

Randy Stocker of Rochester is a survivor of the worst kind of loss: the death of a child. In his case, two children and his mother.
Author of the book “Hugs Help,” he will provide an intimate perspective on surviving grief while providing practical and proven words, actions and gestures for those supporting grievers.

The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
MiniKix.032523.E.PRE.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Park Rapids Just for Kix ends season with a win
March 22, 2023 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2WeeksNoticeFlagBestVert031823.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Firemen’s Ball reignites with lively music
March 20, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
031823.E.PRE.LowellWolffPhotography.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Wolff giving artist talk at Park Rapids Library
March 19, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
"Special Election" sticker
Local
Meet the Hubbard County District 4 candidates on April 6
March 21, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2678784+0716_mille_lacs_sheriff_badge.jpg
Minnesota
Human remains found in tote along shores of Mille Lacs Lake in central Minn.
March 22, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
2WeeksNoticeFlagBestVert031823.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Firemen’s Ball reignites with lively music
March 20, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
031823.N.PRE.MinnowBucket.jpg
Local
Food truck ordinance passes over Reuther’s objections
March 16, 2023 03:56 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish