Stocker shares how ‘hugs help’ at HCLL

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) presents “Hugs Help” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Armory Arts & Events Center in Park Rapids.

Randy Stocker of Rochester is a survivor of the worst kind of loss: the death of a child. In his case, two children and his mother.

Author of the book “Hugs Help,” he will provide an intimate perspective on surviving grief while providing practical and proven words, actions and gestures for those supporting grievers.

The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.