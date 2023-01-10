Start your reading year with YA horror, mystery

Happy New Year, readers! I hope your latest trip around the sun exceeded your wildest imaginings.

A wonderful thing about turning from one year to another is the opportunity to read so many more books! If you are looking for something to read this year, be sure to take a look at these titles. One is a young adult (YA) horror novel with supernatural elements, and the other is a YA mystery.

‘The Weight of Blood’

HarperCollins, 2022

Author Tiffany D. Jackson describes this book as an homage to Stephen King and his stories.

Maddy Washington is a teen who has never fit in, not with her classmates and not in her small town. Additionally, Maddy has a secret, one her father forces her to keep with swift retribution when she falls short of his expectations.

The rules she must follow to keep this secret? Stay out of the sun, keep her hair dry, and never tell anyone her secret.

When circumstances cause Maddy’s secret to be revealed, her classmates claim to feel betrayed by Maddy’s deception. Maddy experiences increased bullying, which causes one student to question his friends’ behaviors. He gets to know Maddy and realizes that he really likes being with her. Eventually he asks her to the prom.

Unknown to everyone else, Maddie discovers that she has some pretty intense powers, and is growing in her abilities to use them. But without guidance to learn to control those powers, the result could be disastrous for the entire town.

‘Five Survive’

Random House Children's Books, 2022

This one is for those of you who enjoyed the “Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” series by Holly Jackson and mysteries in general. This stand-alone book by Jackson promises to keep your attention right up until the end.

A group of friends are traveling to the south in an RV for spring break. They include Red and her best friend, Maddy; their friend, Simon and his friend, Arthur; and Maddy’s older brother, Oliver, and his girlfriend, Reyna.

The group is using a navigational app, so when they make a wrong turn, they aren’t worried. They can use the app to locate an alternate route. Unfortunately, they lose cell phone service, too, and this new route leads them to an isolated dirt road and a flat tire.

Problems lead to more problems, and they realize that the flat tire was not accidental. It was caused by someone outside who wants them to stay right where they are, stranded and unable to call for help. Someone who is armed and dangerous.

One of them has a secret. The sniper wants that person to confess what they know, after which the others will be free to go. But which of them does he mean, and what secret is he after? Oliver emerges as the natural leader in the group, but following his decisions could be disastrous.

I hope 2023 fulfills all of your reading dreams!