99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Start your reading year with YA horror, mystery

There are so many books to squeeze in, so get an early start reading in 2023.

011423.E.PRE.teenreadscomposite.jpg
Mary Schwartz reviews "The Weight of Blood" and "Five Survive" in the January 2023 Teen Reads.
HarperCollins, 2022; Random House Children's Books, 2022
Mary Schwartz
By Mary Schwartz
January 10, 2023 11:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Happy New Year, readers! I hope your latest trip around the sun exceeded your wildest imaginings.

A wonderful thing about turning from one year to another is the opportunity to read so many more books! If you are looking for something to read this year, be sure to take a look at these titles. One is a young adult (YA) horror novel with supernatural elements, and the other is a YA mystery.

‘The Weight of Blood’

weightofblood.jpg
HarperCollins, 2022

Author Tiffany D. Jackson describes this book as an homage to Stephen King and his stories.

Maddy Washington is a teen who has never fit in, not with her classmates and not in her small town. Additionally, Maddy has a secret, one her father forces her to keep with swift retribution when she falls short of his expectations.

The rules she must follow to keep this secret? Stay out of the sun, keep her hair dry, and never tell anyone her secret.

ADVERTISEMENT

When circumstances cause Maddy’s secret to be revealed, her classmates claim to feel betrayed by Maddy’s deception. Maddy experiences increased bullying, which causes one student to question his friends’ behaviors. He gets to know Maddy and realizes that he really likes being with her. Eventually he asks her to the prom.

Unknown to everyone else, Maddie discovers that she has some pretty intense powers, and is growing in her abilities to use them. But without guidance to learn to control those powers, the result could be disastrous for the entire town.

‘Five Survive’

fivesurvive.jpg
Random House Children's Books, 2022

This one is for those of you who enjoyed the “Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” series by Holly Jackson and mysteries in general. This stand-alone book by Jackson promises to keep your attention right up until the end.

A group of friends are traveling to the south in an RV for spring break. They include Red and her best friend, Maddy; their friend, Simon and his friend, Arthur; and Maddy’s older brother, Oliver, and his girlfriend, Reyna.

The group is using a navigational app, so when they make a wrong turn, they aren’t worried. They can use the app to locate an alternate route. Unfortunately, they lose cell phone service, too, and this new route leads them to an isolated dirt road and a flat tire.

Problems lead to more problems, and they realize that the flat tire was not accidental. It was caused by someone outside who wants them to stay right where they are, stranded and unable to call for help. Someone who is armed and dangerous.

One of them has a secret. The sniper wants that person to confess what they know, after which the others will be free to go. But which of them does he mean, and what secret is he after? Oliver emerges as the natural leader in the group, but following his decisions could be disastrous.

I hope 2023 fulfills all of your reading dreams!

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
Book "I am Emily" cover 1
Northland Outdoors
New children's book captures story of Duluth outdoor adventurer
"I Am Emily" aims to inspire all kids to follow in the bootsteps of Emily Ford.
January 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Arts and Entertainment
HOOKED ON BOOKS: Some books can inspire small heroes
January 02, 2023 11:00 AM
Arts and Entertainment
CHECK IT OUT: Season’s readings from the Park Rapids Area Library
December 16, 2022 09:21 AM
Arts and Entertainment
RACHEL'S RUMINATIONS: Book offers guidance on mastering menopause with grace and dignity
December 04, 2022 01:01 PM

Related Topics: BOOKSPARK RAPIDS LIBRARYPARK RAPIDS
Mary Schwartz
By Mary Schwartz
Mary Schwartz works in the Park Rapids Area Library’s young adult section, ordering books and creating programming. On the Literary Mary channel on YouTube, her videos explore books, STEM, creativity and family history research. She also enjoys hiking and exploring the woods with her camera and her husband, Kevin.
Read More
Local
Artists invited to Heartland Area Arts Summit
An ad hoc committee meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Armory Arts and Events Center.
January 09, 2023 11:42 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Arts and Entertainment
‘What We Were Given’ reception Jan. 14 at Watermark
Bemidji-based grassroots organization Manidoo Ogitigaan is helping revitalize Native art forms and cultural knowledge.
January 09, 2023 11:21 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Arts and Entertainment
Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to headline U.S. Bank Stadium in November
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 through Ticketmaster.
January 06, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Ross Raihala / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Arts and Entertainment
Park Rapids spelling bee finalists announced
Two of last year's top three winners are in contention again in 2022.
January 03, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Load More