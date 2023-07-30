Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Staines to sing at Aug. 3 Noon Hour Concert

The baritone is double-majoring in vocal performance and psychology at Bemidji State University.

Blake Staines, baritone, will appear with Dan Will, piano, at the Noon Hour Concert on Thursday, Aug. 3 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.
By Staff reports
Today at 10:31 AM

Featured at the Noon Hour Concert on Thursday, Aug. 3 will be Blake Staines, baritone, with Dan Will, piano.

The performance is scheduled from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.

According to a press release, Staines is currently entering his fifth year at Bemidji State University. He has been active in music throughout his college career, participating in all vocal ensembles offered at the university.

During his junior year, he was elected president of the Bemidji Choir and bass section leader, the release states. He continues to serve in those positions two years later. He is double-majoring in vocal performance and psychology, and plans to audition for graduate programs in music.

Staines recently won the Carl O. Thomson scholarship for music and will be a featured soloist during BSU’s annual Carl O. Thomson memorial scholarship program.

