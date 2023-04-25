99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Spring concert runs kids through their ‘Do-Re-Mi’

Century School first and second graders experienced public performance and exercised musical skills on April 24.

042923.E.PRE.SecondGrade1791.jpg
Second graders, directed by Louise Bass, have a ball singing traditional favorites like "This Old Man" and "Mairzy Doats" during their spring concert April 24, 2023, at Century School in Park Rapids.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Today at 2:46 PM

First and second graders had an important first (or second) experience of public performance in their spring concerts Monday, April 24 at Century School.

To start, Kirsten Edevold led the first graders in a repeat of last year’s first grade program, “Pajama Party!” by Cristi Cary Miller and Jay Michael Ferguson. Youngsters wore actual pajamas and slippers to get into character.

A small group of students gave brief readings between the songs, including “Pajama Party!,” “Marching Orders,” “Cozy Special Friend” featuring an assortment of stuffed toys, and the spooky “Under My Bed,” concluding with a scream of “Ah! Look at all that dust!” and a loud sneeze. The concluding song, “Lullaby for Me!,” went without a break into a reprise of the first number.

“They’re learning to become performers and expressing themselves through music,” said Edevold. “It’s awesome.”

To explain why they repeated last year’s program, Edevold added, “It hits all the musical points that we’re working on. I wasn’t going to not do it. Kids love it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

042923.E.PRE.FirstGrade1747.jpg
First graders, directed by Kirsten Edevold, sing "Cozy Special Friend" as part of their "Pajama Party!" music program April 24, 2023, at Century School in Park Rapids.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Louise Bass directed the second grade concert, describing it as “an old-fashioned concert with some good folksongs and some fun, hand-clapping songs.”

The program included the American folksong “Old Dan Tucker,” the English nursery rhyme “This Old Man,” the “Do-Re-Mi” song from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” Leroy Anderson’s “The Waltzing Cat” complete with meows, hisses and interpretive paw movements, “Mairy Doats” by Milton Drake, Al Hoffman and Jerry Livingston, “This Land Is Your Land” by Woody Guthrie and the Chenille Sisters’ version of the Hokey Pokey.

Noting that “Do-Re-Mi” is not an easy song for children their age, Bass said, “This is a really exceptional group of singers.”

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
What To Read Next
041523.N.BP.STORYSLAM 7.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Center presents 'Into the Slipstream' StorySLAM and workshop
April 25, 2023 11:22 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
042623.E.PRE.BrentJohnson1717.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Local rapper’s career starting to take off
April 25, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
2958001+111216.E.PRE_.CommunityBandConcert02web.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Park Rapids Area Community Band has diverse program
April 25, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
042923.N.PRE.FairAveMilling134733.jpg
Local
Fair Avenue road work gets underway
April 25, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
042623.E.PRE.BrentJohnson1717.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Local rapper’s career starting to take off
April 25, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Public_Notices_HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Local
Boiler breakdown is unexpected bill for Hubbard County
April 25, 2023 09:11 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
218VentureBarEateryApril2023.jpg
Business
Park Rapids grads launch ‘218 Venture’ in Dorset
April 23, 2023 06:59 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen