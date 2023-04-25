Spring concert runs kids through their ‘Do-Re-Mi’

First and second graders had an important first (or second) experience of public performance in their spring concerts Monday, April 24 at Century School.

To start, Kirsten Edevold led the first graders in a repeat of last year’s first grade program, “Pajama Party!” by Cristi Cary Miller and Jay Michael Ferguson. Youngsters wore actual pajamas and slippers to get into character.

A small group of students gave brief readings between the songs, including “Pajama Party!,” “Marching Orders,” “Cozy Special Friend” featuring an assortment of stuffed toys, and the spooky “Under My Bed,” concluding with a scream of “Ah! Look at all that dust!” and a loud sneeze. The concluding song, “Lullaby for Me!,” went without a break into a reprise of the first number.

“They’re learning to become performers and expressing themselves through music,” said Edevold. “It’s awesome.”

To explain why they repeated last year’s program, Edevold added, “It hits all the musical points that we’re working on. I wasn’t going to not do it. Kids love it.”

First graders, directed by Kirsten Edevold, sing "Cozy Special Friend" as part of their "Pajama Party!" music program April 24, 2023, at Century School in Park Rapids. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Louise Bass directed the second grade concert, describing it as “an old-fashioned concert with some good folksongs and some fun, hand-clapping songs.”

The program included the American folksong “Old Dan Tucker,” the English nursery rhyme “This Old Man,” the “Do-Re-Mi” song from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” Leroy Anderson’s “The Waltzing Cat” complete with meows, hisses and interpretive paw movements, “Mairy Doats” by Milton Drake, Al Hoffman and Jerry Livingston, “This Land Is Your Land” by Woody Guthrie and the Chenille Sisters’ version of the Hokey Pokey.

Noting that “Do-Re-Mi” is not an easy song for children their age, Bass said, “This is a really exceptional group of singers.”