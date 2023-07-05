Spring Arts Access Grants awarded
Recipients include Heartland Arts, the Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center, Northern Light Opera Company and Nemeth Art Center.
The Region 2 Arts Council board of directors awarded $117,546 in Arts and Cultural Heritage funds after a community panel review of Spring Arts Access Grant applications.
According to a June 30 press release, the following 21 awarded projects bring accessible arts activities to the people of Hubbard, Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods and Mahnomen counties:
- $6,000 to Heartland Arts, Park Rapids, to commission a brightly colored, modern and graphically styled mural on 2nd Street downtown.
- $6,000 to Heartland Arts to support Art Leap 2023, a fall driving tour of artists’ studios and area cultural destinations.
- $5,555 for the Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center (HCDAC), Park Rapids, to create a metal sculpture, a mural and art bins supporting individual choice in arts creation and learning.
- $6,000 to the HCDAC to build relationships with local teaching artists and explore techniques in ceramics and mono-printing.
- $6,000 to the Northern Light Opera Company, Park Rapids, to offer a five-day filmmakers’ workshop in which film director David Leidy and screenwriter Greg Paul will lead community members in making their own original films.
- $5,875 to Nemeth Art Center, Park Rapids, to present, promote and transport new artwork by a Native American guest artist, free to the public, from July to September.
- $6,000 to the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless, Bemidji, to fund “Nameless Stories,” providing the coalition’s guests with guided arts programming leading to a public exhibition.
- $6,000 to the Watermark Art Center, Bemidji, to provide artist honorariums for lectures and workshops and to fund the installation of exhibits.
- $6,000 to the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra to perform the oratorio “Considering Matthew Shepard” in a fall concert, conducted by Dr. Beverly Everett and featuring the Dakota Pro Musica directed by Dr. Jason Thoms.
- $6,000 to the Pride Support Network, Bemidji, to bring musicians to the stages of Bemidji Pride, a celebratory, interactive event featuring artists of multiple genres and mediums to enhance the lives and visibility of LGBT2S+ individuals, families and allies in the community.
- $6,000 to the Bemidji Community Theater to stage the musical “Brigadoon” in November.
- $3,000 to the Bemidji Community Theater to provide transportation vouchers to schools attending “Alice in Wonderland” in April 2024.
- $4,868 to the Bemidji Woodcarvers Club to host a two-day class with artist Rhonda Smith on artistic techniques and applications using colored pencils.
- $5,846 to the Lake of the Woods Art Guild, Baudette, to provide an acrylic painting workshop led by artist Pam Edevold.
- $6,000 to the Lake of the Woods County Fair Association to add a “welcome mural” to the fair building at the grounds entrance to celebrate 100 years of the fair.
- $6,000 to Red Lake Middle School to engage artists Lady Midnight/Dex for a residency with seventh graders to write lyrics, record a song and create a music video.
- $6,000 to Clear Waters Life Center (CWLC), Gonvick, to help Connection Mondays, a Youth Connection after-school program, to create youth music theater productions for holiday showcases in December 2023 and spring 2024.
- $6,000 to CWLC to help their art team develop and implement a marketing strategy, including new branding, advertising and community outreach strategies to increase participants’ studio access and art experiences.
- $2,479 to NordaGonvick Rosemalers, Leonard, to support a three-day workshop on the Telemark style of rosemaling in June.
- $6,000 to the Bagley Area Arts Collaborative to engage Bagley Elementary School students in a storytelling artist residency, with grades 2-3 learning folk tales from around the world and grades 4-6 discovering how people around the world, long ago, shared knowledge and experience of being human.
- $5,923 to Mark & Rose Theater, Puposky, to run a summer ecology-themed arts/theater camp for youth, culminating in the musical performance “To Save the Planet” on the campus of the Belle Thalia Creative Art Space.
