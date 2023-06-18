Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Soprano featured at June 22 Noon Hour Concert

Tamara Moore will be accompanied by pianist Denise Laaveg at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.

Tami Moore, soprano, and Denise Laaveg perform at the Noon Hour Concert on Thursday, June 22 at Calvary Lutheran Church.
Today at 6:25 PM

Tamara Moore, soprano, will perform at the Noon Hour Concert from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at Calvary Lutheran Church, accompanied by pianist Denise Laaveg.

Moore is studying vocal performance at Bemidji State University under Dr. Jennifer Olson. She has been singing in ministry settings for 30 years. A mother of four and a spiritual director, Moore holds a master’s degree in theology. She believes that music can offer us a significant glimpse into the mystery of God’s love and beauty.

Laaveg has been a music educator, vocal director, collaborative pianist and worship director for over 25 years in Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota. She currently serves as an adjunct collaborative pianist at Bemidji State University. She and her husband Lee, a Lutheran pastor, enjoy family time at their home on Big Wolf Lake, with their four children and spouses and their eight grandchildren.

The recital will feature art songs in English, German, Latin and Italian, touching on themes of love and longing, composed by Schubert, Handel, Vivaldi, Bach and others.

