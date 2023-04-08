50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Simonson, Wolff awarded individual artist grants

Photographers Jeremy Simonson and Lowell Wolff, both of Park Rapids, were among eight recipients of the grants within the Region 2 Art Council's five-county area.

040823.E.PRE.SimonsonDecemberSwans.jpg
Regarding his photo, Jeremy Simonson said, "One of my favorite winter subjects to photograph are the swans on Fishhook River. This was taken last December, just after our first snow and first real cold snap." The Region 2 Arts Council awarded Simonson a $2,000 individual artist grant Feb. 15 toward buying a professional camera.
Contributed / Jeremy Simonson
By Staff reports
Today at 10:16 AM

The Region 2 Arts Council has awarded grants totaling $18,000 to individual artists within Hubbard, Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods and Mahnomen counties.

The grants assist artists in any discipline or at any stage of their career within the five-county region. Supported by funding from the McKnight Foundation, the grants are intended to fund costs associated with the exhibition, performance or production of creative work, purchase of needed materials or equipment, educational opportunities, mentorships and proposals for career-enhancing projects.

The awards include the following:

  • $2,000 to Jeremy Simonson of Park Rapids to upgrade to a new Nikon professional camera.
  • $2,000 for Lowell Wolff to curate, print and frame a collection of street photographs and portraits from a three-year period in Mexico, titled “Connection: a photographic essay on the connection between a photographer and model.”
  • $1,325 to Erin Marsh of Bemidji to mentor for six weeks with poet Athena Kildegaard.
  • $2,000 to Tim Nelson of Bemidji to purchase a pneumatic welding table for his metal arts studio.
  • $2,000 to Lara Annette of Bemidji to attend a week-long writing workshop taught by Luis Alberto Urrea and Pam Houston, to further develop long-form narrative writing skills.
  • $2,000 to Michael Bowman of Bemidji to purchase materials for traditional regalia-making and pipe-making for dance and ceremonial purposes.
  • $2,000 to Bridget Westrum of Bemidji to purchase equipment for an at-home ceramics studio to advance her artistic career and produce enough ceramic pieces for her first solo exhibition.
  • $790 to Tina Anderson of Bemidji to purchase supplies and equipment to make a life-size needle-felted wolf sculpture.
MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
041223.E.PRE.PRSpeechTeamSubsections2200.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Park Rapids speakers qualify for sections
April 07, 2023 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
ClubCalendarPRE
Arts and Entertainment
CLUB MEETINGS: April 8-15, 2023
April 06, 2023 04:00 PM
Copy of 022622.E.PRE.SnowyOwl.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
UPDATE: HCLL cancels ‘Snowy Owl’ screening
April 04, 2023 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NorthMemorialAmbulanceWinterApril2023.jpg
Local
Latest snow leads to treacherous travel in Hubbard County
April 06, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
OverheadViewDeepLakePark111922.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Deep Lake Park deemed ‘regionally significant’
April 05, 2023 12:06 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
YoungSueAndDionPederson1826.jpg
Pederson retires as a Minnesota State Trooper
April 05, 2023 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
032923.PROGRESS.PRE.HilltopLumber0905.jpg
Business
100-year Park Rapids lumber business enters new era
April 06, 2023 09:18 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish