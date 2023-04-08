Simonson, Wolff awarded individual artist grants

The Region 2 Arts Council has awarded grants totaling $18,000 to individual artists within Hubbard, Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods and Mahnomen counties.

The grants assist artists in any discipline or at any stage of their career within the five-county region. Supported by funding from the McKnight Foundation, the grants are intended to fund costs associated with the exhibition, performance or production of creative work, purchase of needed materials or equipment, educational opportunities, mentorships and proposals for career-enhancing projects.

The awards include the following:



$2,000 to Jeremy Simonson of Park Rapids to upgrade to a new Nikon professional camera.

$2,000 for Lowell Wolff to curate, print and frame a collection of street photographs and portraits from a three-year period in Mexico, titled “Connection: a photographic essay on the connection between a photographer and model.”

$1,325 to Erin Marsh of Bemidji to mentor for six weeks with poet Athena Kildegaard.

$2,000 to Tim Nelson of Bemidji to purchase a pneumatic welding table for his metal arts studio.

$2,000 to Lara Annette of Bemidji to attend a week-long writing workshop taught by Luis Alberto Urrea and Pam Houston, to further develop long-form narrative writing skills.

$2,000 to Michael Bowman of Bemidji to purchase materials for traditional regalia-making and pipe-making for dance and ceremonial purposes.

$2,000 to Bridget Westrum of Bemidji to purchase equipment for an at-home ceramics studio to advance her artistic career and produce enough ceramic pieces for her first solo exhibition.

$790 to Tina Anderson of Bemidji to purchase supplies and equipment to make a life-size needle-felted wolf sculpture.