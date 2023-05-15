Sculpture Trail opens on Saturday, May 20

The city of Park Rapids and the Park Rapids Arts and Culture Advisory Commission will unveil this year’s Park Rapids Sculpture Trail at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.

The event will start at Red Bridge Park, about a block north of the junction of U.S. Hwy. 71 and State Hwy. 34, with 13 new sculptures being installed to remain in place for a year.

Artists whose works are selected have been invited to share information about their works as part of the tour. They include Barb Christiansen of Ponsford, Daniel Duerst of Bemidji, Isaac Kidder of Minnetrista, Sunghee Min of Roseville, Tim Nelsen of Bemidji, James Pedersen of Walker and Ryan Pedersen of North Mankato, Michael Pettit of Dent, Keith Raivo of Brook Park, Craig Snyder of Plymouth, Molly Wiste of Hackensack and Simon Zornes of Bagley.

More information will be available soon at www.heartlandarts.org/pages/sculpture-trail/sculpture-trail.php .