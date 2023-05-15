99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Sculpture Trail opens on Saturday, May 20

The 2023 Park Rapids Sculpture Trail will start its grand opening at 10:30 a.m. in Red Bridge Park.

051723.E.PRE.DripEdge0200.jpg
Craig Snyder's "Drip Edge" was the first new sculpture installed on the Park Rapids Sculpture Trail in spring 2023.
Park Rapids Enterprise file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 1:06 PM

The city of Park Rapids and the Park Rapids Arts and Culture Advisory Commission will unveil this year’s Park Rapids Sculpture Trail at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.

The event will start at Red Bridge Park, about a block north of the junction of U.S. Hwy. 71 and State Hwy. 34, with 13 new sculptures being installed to remain in place for a year.

Artists whose works are selected have been invited to share information about their works as part of the tour. They include Barb Christiansen of Ponsford, Daniel Duerst of Bemidji, Isaac Kidder of Minnetrista, Sunghee Min of Roseville, Tim Nelsen of Bemidji, James Pedersen of Walker and Ryan Pedersen of North Mankato, Michael Pettit of Dent, Keith Raivo of Brook Park, Craig Snyder of Plymouth, Molly Wiste of Hackensack and Simon Zornes of Bagley.

More information will be available soon at www.heartlandarts.org/pages/sculpture-trail/sculpture-trail.php .

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
063021.N.PRE.PBDaysStatueKids.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Land of 10,000 things to do
May 15, 2023 11:51 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
050623.WEB.PRE.TeenReadsComposite.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
TEEN READS: Teens are on the case in these YA mysteries
May 14, 2023 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Mary Schwartz
051723.E.PRE.Sarasponda2661.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Century kids’ concert puts accent on gratitude
May 12, 2023 10:59 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
VivianSheperskyPerh.JPG
Prep
Softball: Park Rapids rallies for dramatic 4-3 win over Barnesville
May 14, 2023 10:42 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
FishHookDamMichelWhiteWide051423.N.PRE.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Sunny, but slow fishing opener
May 15, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
PowerPoint Presentation
Local
Hubbard County Jail remodel estimated as high as $7.5M
May 12, 2023 07:09 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
DrHarrisFamily051023.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Dr. Harris is serving the community where he grew up
May 10, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness