Sample food at Taste of Dorset

Dorset is known for its annual Taste of Dorset festival, held the first Sunday in August.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





Folks walk the boardwalk from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. while testing out all kinds of tasty cuisine from outdoor vendors.

The tiny town describes itself as the “restaurant capital of the world.” Eat all you want and vote for Dorset’s mayor.

The mayoral election will be held at 2 p.m. Voting is open to everyone.

