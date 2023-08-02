Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sample food at Taste of Dorset

Folks walk the boardwalk from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. while testing out all kinds of tasty cuisine from outdoor vendors.

Dessert time! Emma Vrieze hands out mud ball sundaes at last year's Taste of Dorset. It's served with vanilla ice cream, Oreo cookies, strawberries, chocolate sauce and whipped topping. She had worked at Dorset House for four summers.
By Staff reports
Dorset is known for its annual Taste of Dorset festival, held the first Sunday in August.

The tiny town describes itself as the “restaurant capital of the world.” Eat all you want and vote for Dorset’s mayor.

The mayoral election will be held at 2 p.m. Voting is open to everyone.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
