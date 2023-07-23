6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Arts and Entertainment

‘SaLu and no Ra’ in concert July 27

Sister-brother act Sarah Kaufenberg and Luke Helm will play works ranging from Bach to John Williams.

Luke Helm and Sarah Kaufenberg will perform at the Thursday, July 27 Noon Hour Concert at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.
By Staff reports
Today at 9:22 AM

Performing for the Noon Hour Concert on Thursday, July 27 are “SaLu and no Ra.”

Making their debut this summer, the brother-sister duo (pronounced “Say Lou and no Ray”) will perform from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.

Sarah Kaufenberg, piano, and Luke Helm, guitar, grew up in Park Rapids. They discovered their love for music while taking private piano lessons, playing in concert band and singing in choir. Both studied music at the university level.

Kafuenberg attended North Dakota State University, earning a degree in music education. She now gives private vocal and piano lessons and accompanies various choirs in the community.

Meanwhile, Helm earned a degree in music business at Moorhead State. He works in IT and is the bass player for the Fargo polka-pop group Meat Rabbits.

The pair will perform selections from J.S. Bach, Scott Joplin and John Williams, with a few added surprises.

