Sailer to ‘talk trash’ April 4 at HCLL

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) will be “Talking Trash” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at the Armory Arts & Events Center.

Brita Sailer will share what Oreos and Depends have to do with recycling and how you can save money, conserve natural resources, prevent dumpster fires and learn what you may and may not recycle and why.

Sailer will focus on how to generate less trash, viable ways to reuse it, and what (if anything) is actually recyclable where you live. The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.

As the owner/operator of Sailer Environmental Consulting, she has over 20 years of experience in the environmental and energy management and solid waste fields in Minnesota, including recycling, waste reduction, construction and demolition, household hazardous waste and public education. She served the nonprofit Recycling Association of Minnesota for over 20 years, including nearly seven years as executive director.

In her role as a state legislator, Sailer successfully authored nation-leading electronics recycling and product stewardship legislation, signed into law in 2007; authored and passed a paint stewardship bill (twice) and authored and co-authored significant sustainable energy legislation.

Sailer is intrigued by the whole spectrum of managing disposal of no-longer-wanted items, a subject she finds filled with humor, exasperation, joy, satisfaction, disgust and occasional danger from things that can explode or set fires.