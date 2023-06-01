99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, June 1

Arts and Entertainment

Rural-Urban Exchange visiting White Earth, Park Rapids, Itasca State Park

The Minnesota RUX is gathering June 2-4 at Itasca and Park Rapids for the first weekend intensive of its second year.

White Earth RUX Press Release
Minnesota Rural-Urban Exchange
By Staff reports
Today at 10:26 AM

The Minnesota Rural-Urban Exchange (RUX) is gathering for its first weekend intensive of 2023 across Mahnomen County and White Earth Nation, including Park Rapids.

Kicking off its second year, the 24-member cohort represents Hubbard, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Big Stone, Cass, Clay, Fillmore, Lake, Lyon, Otter Tail, Ramsey, Scott, Winona and Yellow Medicine counties.

According to a news release, RUX will explore the White Earth region on June 2-4 by spending time with community leaders and sharing in the arts, culture and natural beauty of the area.

The intensive includes a visit to Itasca State Park and discussions of park history from a Native perspective.

Participants will take day trip to Park Rapids on Saturday to tour local galleries and creative spaces, including the Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center, Studio 176, Nemeth Arts Center, Armory Arts & Events Center, Music Shop and public artworks.

They will also participate in arts workshops led by LuAnn Hurd-Lof, Joan Kauppi, Joe Allen, Su Legatt and Nedahness Rose Green, creating collages and collective cyanotype fabric tapestry while making community connections.

The day trip will conclude with an artist talk by Brad Kahlkamer and Joe Allen and a public reception at 5 p.m. at the Armory.

To close out the weekend, the RUX cohort will attend an interfaith gathering at the Mississippi headwaters on Sunday, organized by Minnesota Interfaith Power & Light, RISE Coalition and Honor the Earth, honoring Indigenous sovereignty and the region’s relationship with land, river and wildlife. The cohort will stay at the University of Minnesota’s Itasca Biological Research Station.

RUX was founded in Kentucky in 2014, with the Minnesota RUX cohort launching in 2022. The Minnesota cohort continues Kentucky RUX’s focus on people, place and partnership, emphasizing the diversity of the region and state on both an individual and community level.

Next month, RUX will hold a second community intensive weekend in St. Charles and Winona. Visit mnrux.org for more information about this year’s cohort and upcoming events.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
