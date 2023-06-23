Rich Mattson & the Northstars play 2nd Street Stage

Rich Mattson & the Northstars will play live on the 2nd Street Stage from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 29 in downtown Park Rapids.

Hailing from Sparta, Mattson and Germaine Gemberling have been writing, recording and performing together since 2010.

According to a news release, their six albums have “received raves from the indie rock/Americana/janglecore crowd,” and their latest, “Out There,” was elected “Best Album of 2022” by the Northland Reader.

With influences including the Byrds, Neil Young, Petty, X and Link Wray, the group’s original “cosmic folk” has cycled back to a more roots-rocking Americana sound in recent years.

The Northstars perform all around Minnesota and beyond, and have shared the stage with such acts as Minus 5, the Jayhawks, Drivin’ and Cryin’ and Trampled by Turtles.

Mattson is known for his songwriting and showmanship, as well as his work with thousands of artists at his Sparta Sound recording studio.

The beer garden opens at 5 p.m. for a social hour, with a collectible button to leverage beverage discounts, plus activities, giveaways and prize drawings. Bring your own folding chair.

For more about all the bands, go to www.parkrapidsdowntown.com/events. For weekly updates, go to 2nd St Stage on Facebook.