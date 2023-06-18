Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Rain, competition affect Dorset Boardwalk Art Festival

Multiple fairs, markets and community events across the Heartland Lakes region diminished vendor turnout for Dorset's annual art festival.

DorsetArtFestAuthors061723.E.PRE.jpg
Local authors Simon Hargreaves, at left, and Mike Lein sign books at Saturday's Dorset Boardwalk Art Festival.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Today at 6:24 PM

Dorset attracted many diners and tourists on Saturday, but only a handful of vendors for its annual Boardwalk Art Festival.

Joan Grover, owner of Antique Treasures and Dorset Books & Candy Shack, attributed the decrease to the numerous craft fairs, flea markets, farmers markets and other community events occurring across the region that same day.

“We’re going to switch the date to a Sunday next year,” Grover said. “There’s so much going on, but people love Dorset. Actually, the traffic’s been very good.”

More than two artisans canceled due to Saturday’s rain, she said.

Unfortunately, the festival has had bad weather for three consecutive years. “However, when the weather is like this, people flock to Dorset to shop and eat,” Grover said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A young-adult supernatural suspense author, a humorous outdoors writer and a haiku poet were among the half-a-dozen or so artists on the boardwalk on Saturday.

“My books are the lighter side of outdoor life,” said Mike Lein, a retired county environmental director from the Twin Cities. He has a lake cabin north of Nevis.

His newest publication is “Hunting Around,” a book solely comprising hunting stories that he originally wrote for “Outdoors” magazine.

His previous books include “Firewood Happens,” winner of the Midwest Independent Publishers Association’s 2016 award for humor; “Down at the Dock,” winner of the same award in 2017; and “The Crooked Lake Chronicles, a 2019 finalist for the award.

MORE TO READ:

Lien said he’s published creative, non-fiction articles in over 20 separate publications, like the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ “The Conservation Volunteer,” “The Lake Country Journal,” “The BackCountry Journal,” “Fur-Fish-Game” and “Muzzleblasts.”

Jackpine Writers Bloc published his award-winning books.

Simon Hargreaves penned “Maxwell Cooper and The Legend of Inini-Makwa.”

“It’s about a 14-year-old boy who goes to a northern Minnesota resort, draws the portrait of a local, legendary monster that comes to life, terrorizes the resort and the boy has to vanquish it,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hargreaves lives in Akeley where his in-laws operate Crow Wing Crest Lodge. He and his wife have lived there for the past 11 years.

This was his first book, with a sequel to follow next year.

“I went the route of forming my own publishing company,” Hargreaves said.

Janice Springer was promoting her two books: “Mourning Coat” and “Be Still.”

“I write poetry about nature,” she said. Shinrin-Yoku is a Japanese term for “forest bathing, so Springer’s publishing company is called Shinrin-Yoku Sanctuary.

“It’s all about what the power of being in the woods and nature can do for you.”

Springer lives about 10 miles north of Dorset about half of the year.

Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
What To Read Next
061723.E.PRE.TamaraMooreDeniseLaaveg.jpeg
Arts and Entertainment
Soprano featured at June 22 Noon Hour Concert
June 18, 2023 06:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
061723.E.PRE.TyPowHolyNorth.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Ty Pow & the Holy North play 2nd Street Stage
June 18, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: June 17, 2023
June 18, 2023 06:39 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
061723.N.PRE.KatyFreitagEtAl5414.jpg
Local
One More Club liquor license saga continues
June 15, 2023 06:45 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
SpiritLakeBoatRampSign061723.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Menahga responds to complaints about Spirit Lake boat access
June 16, 2023 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
032520.N.PRE.NevisLiquors.jpg
Local
Nevis exploring liquor storage options for Muni
June 16, 2023 06:55 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
FlagFolding12thfold061423.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Park Rapids American Legion honors nation’s colors
June 15, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen