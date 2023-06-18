Rain, competition affect Dorset Boardwalk Art Festival

Dorset attracted many diners and tourists on Saturday, but only a handful of vendors for its annual Boardwalk Art Festival.

Joan Grover, owner of Antique Treasures and Dorset Books & Candy Shack, attributed the decrease to the numerous craft fairs, flea markets, farmers markets and other community events occurring across the region that same day.

“We’re going to switch the date to a Sunday next year,” Grover said. “There’s so much going on, but people love Dorset. Actually, the traffic’s been very good.”

More than two artisans canceled due to Saturday’s rain, she said.

Unfortunately, the festival has had bad weather for three consecutive years. “However, when the weather is like this, people flock to Dorset to shop and eat,” Grover said.

A young-adult supernatural suspense author, a humorous outdoors writer and a haiku poet were among the half-a-dozen or so artists on the boardwalk on Saturday.

“My books are the lighter side of outdoor life,” said Mike Lein, a retired county environmental director from the Twin Cities. He has a lake cabin north of Nevis.

His newest publication is “Hunting Around,” a book solely comprising hunting stories that he originally wrote for “Outdoors” magazine.

His previous books include “Firewood Happens,” winner of the Midwest Independent Publishers Association’s 2016 award for humor; “Down at the Dock,” winner of the same award in 2017; and “The Crooked Lake Chronicles, a 2019 finalist for the award.

Lien said he’s published creative, non-fiction articles in over 20 separate publications, like the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ “The Conservation Volunteer,” “The Lake Country Journal,” “The BackCountry Journal,” “Fur-Fish-Game” and “Muzzleblasts.”

Jackpine Writers Bloc published his award-winning books.

Simon Hargreaves penned “Maxwell Cooper and The Legend of Inini-Makwa.”

“It’s about a 14-year-old boy who goes to a northern Minnesota resort, draws the portrait of a local, legendary monster that comes to life, terrorizes the resort and the boy has to vanquish it,” he explained.

Hargreaves lives in Akeley where his in-laws operate Crow Wing Crest Lodge. He and his wife have lived there for the past 11 years.

This was his first book, with a sequel to follow next year.

“I went the route of forming my own publishing company,” Hargreaves said.

Janice Springer was promoting her two books: “Mourning Coat” and “Be Still.”

“I write poetry about nature,” she said. Shinrin-Yoku is a Japanese term for “forest bathing, so Springer’s publishing company is called Shinrin-Yoku Sanctuary.

“It’s all about what the power of being in the woods and nature can do for you.”

Springer lives about 10 miles north of Dorset about half of the year.