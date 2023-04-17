PRDBA hosting another photo contest

The deadline for the winter-spring Park Rapids Downtown Business Association photo contest is Sunday, April 30.

Studio 176 Art Gallery sponsors the contest and will award a professionally finished, 11-by-14-inch fine art print of the winning photograph to the winners in each of the four categories: Park Rapids Area lake scenes, recreation, wildlife and Main Street scenes.

The contest is intended to capture and celebrate the beauty and unique character of Park Rapids and the surrounding area.

Contest rules, guidelines and the entry form are available at www.parkrapidsdowntown.com.