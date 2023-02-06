99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

PRAHS one-act play headed to state tournament

PRAHS holds the state record for taking one-act plays to state competition.

020823.E.PRE.PROneActSectionChampionship.jpg
The Park Rapids cast and crew of "Chemical Imbalance" celebrates a first-place win at the Section 6 One-Act Play Contest.
Contributed/Abby Jasmer
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
February 06, 2023 03:28 PM
The curtain goes up on the Minnesota State High School League One-Act Play Festival this week, and the spotlight will shine on the Park Rapids Area High School (PRAHS) drama department.

Carrying on that tradition, they earned their 31st trip to St. Paul by winning first place at the Section 6A contest, held Feb. 4 in Hawley.

PRAHS will be one of eight Single A schools performing on the O'Shaughnessy stage at St. Catherine's University. Park Rapids competes at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

They are performing “Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play,” written by Lauren Wilson. A dark comedy set in the Victorian era, the play is an adaptation of the classic book “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” by Robert Louis Stevenson.

Drama director Abby Jasmer said, “This year, we took on the challenge of bringing a farcical dark comedy to life. We had so much fun building this thow and creating the world of Jekyll and Hyde. I am incredibly proud of this group of kids and their hard work."

Other Single A one-act plays competing at 2023 state tournament are Belle Plaine, Esko, Southland, Mora, Central Minnesota Christian, Bagley and New Life Academy.

PRAHS one-act plays previously reached the state tournament in 1961, 1963-64, 1968, 1972-73, 1975-1980, 1982, 1987-91, 1993-94, 1997, 2000, 2003, 2009-11, 2014, 2017 and 2018 and 2020.

Related Topics: PARK RAPIDS SCHOOL DISTRICTTHEATER
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
