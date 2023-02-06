PRAHS one-act play headed to state tournament

The curtain goes up on the Minnesota State High School League One-Act Play Festival this week, and the spotlight will shine on the Park Rapids Area High School (PRAHS) drama department.

PRAHS holds the state record for taking one-act plays to state competition.

Carrying on that tradition, they earned their 31st trip to St. Paul by winning first place at the Section 6A contest, held Feb. 4 in Hawley.

PRAHS will be one of eight Single A schools performing on the O'Shaughnessy stage at St. Catherine's University. Park Rapids competes at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

They are performing “Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play,” written by Lauren Wilson. A dark comedy set in the Victorian era, the play is an adaptation of the classic book “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” by Robert Louis Stevenson.

Drama director Abby Jasmer said, “This year, we took on the challenge of bringing a farcical dark comedy to life. We had so much fun building this thow and creating the world of Jekyll and Hyde. I am incredibly proud of this group of kids and their hard work."

Other Single A one-act plays competing at 2023 state tournament are Belle Plaine, Esko, Southland, Mora, Central Minnesota Christian, Bagley and New Life Academy.

PRAHS one-act plays previously reached the state tournament in 1961, 1963-64, 1968, 1972-73, 1975-1980, 1982, 1987-91, 1993-94, 1997, 2000, 2003, 2009-11, 2014, 2017 and 2018 and 2020.