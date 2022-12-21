PRAHS art students mount show at food shelf

A small art show by a couple of Park Rapids Area High School art students is underway at the Hubbard County Food Shelf.

Hanging in the food shelf’s office are a painting and a graphite drawing by Brielle Krabbenhoft, a senior, and two paintings by sophomore Evelyn Hummel.

Krabbenhoft’s pictures include “Phases,” depicting the artist herself at a range of ages from a small girl to her senior photos and her Halloween costume this year, a clown.

Local art student Brielle Krabbenhoft based this painting on a photo of singer Conan Gray, whom she has seen live in concert twice. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

“It shows how I was a big athlete in my elementary through middle school years, through freshman year,” she said. “And then I broke my ankle pretty bad, so I got into art. That’s me on the right, after my personal growth, after my broken ankle. That was a really difficult year for me.”

It was a moment that shifted her focus, Krabbenhoft said, though she has been improving as an artist since seventh grade. “The broken ankle is what made me really dedicated to art. I feel like that’s what made me really good,” she said.

Her other exhibit is a painting of singer-songwriter Conan Gray, “one of my favorite artists,” she said. “We saw him two times: once in 2019 in San Diego – he was opening for Panic! at the Disco – and then in 2021.”

The photo she used for reference depicted Gray on a beach with white flowers strewn over his face. “I thought I would make them match the colors of his shirt,” said Krabbenhoft, “to make it look a little more dynamic.”

One of Park Rapids High School sophomore Evelyn Hummel's artworks on display recently at the Hubbard County Food Shelf features the characters Agent Stone and Dr. Robotnik from "Sonic the Hedgehog." Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Pieces of action

Hummel’s pieces are based on drawings by other artists. One is a surprisingly tender scene from the 2020 movie “Sonic the Hedgehog,” featuring the characters of Dr. Robotnik and his assistant, Agent Stone.

“They’re both really cool,” said Hummel.

The other depicts the main characters from the series “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” which her family has been watching online. As animated characters go, they look alive with energy, ready to jump into action.

Park Rapids art student Evelyn Hummel based this painting on an image related to the series "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

“I try my best to mimic the perspective and their expressions,” she said, “because their expressions really show how they act.”

Hummel’s her older brother, Caleb, loved doing art, so in fifth grade, she said, “I started doing art because I wanted to be better than him.

“What helps me keep doing art is the support from my mom. My mom has always been there for me. And my mom does art, too, and I wanted to be able to do something with her.”

She called art a stress reliever. “It’s really nice, calming,” said Hummel. “I live in a big house, with a big family, and it’s loud frequently, so I like sitting down and doing something quietly.”

Talent on display

Art teacher Michael Hartung said the two girls are advanced study students. “One of the concepts I believe in is that they should display their work,” he said. “So, we display it here in school, but having an opportunity to display it in public is kind of the next level.

“It’s an accomplishment to do that, as well as a great showpiece for the community, to see what our students are doing. And those two are exceptional, in terms of their work.”

“I really like doing art, because it’s like I have physical evidence of my hard work,” said Krabbenhoft, “and I get to keep it forever and look at it forever.”

She plans to attend the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities campus, this fall and major in graphic design, a path she feels can turn her art skills into a solid job.

Hummel said her plan is to keep taking Hartung’s art classes while she’s in high school, then look for a good art college. “I like drawing cartoons,” she said, “so I want to be an animator.”

Hartung said the girls’ artwork will be displayed at the food shelf for a month to a month-and-a-half.

“As new works come in, and I have a new set of students this trimester, they’ll have an opportunity also to display their work,” he said.

Krabbenhoft and Hummel said they like having people see their work, both admitting that they “like showing off.”

“It makes me happy that other people want to see my art and have it up in their workplace,” added Krabbenhoft. “It makes me feel good.”