Pinkerton plays June 8 Noon Hour Concert

Noon Hour Concerts present violinist Timothy Pinkerton from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.

Sarah Carlson will perform on the piano.

A homeschooled high school senior from Bemidji, Pinkerton began playing violin at age 6 and currently studies with Eric Olson at Bemidji State University. He hopes to pursue a violin performance degree at a conservatory this fall.

Pinkerton has been playing with the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra since age 10, where he currently rotates between concertmaster and principal second violin. His 2021-22 season included performances of Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade” and Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1. He recently played Sarasate’s “Navarra” with Olson and the BSO, and appeared as a guest concertmaster with the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony.

Pinkerton has held leadership and soloist positions in the Minnesota All-State Orchestra, Bemidji Chamber Orchestra and Bemidji High School Orchestra, and has subbed for the Fargo-Moorhead and Itasca symphonies. He is also a member of the Bemidji String Quartet and has had master classes with such renowned violinists as Alexander Markov and Sally O’Reilly.

This summer, Pinkerton will tour the U.S. and Canada as part of Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra (USA) program, collaborating with such soloists as Gil Shaham and Hilary Hahn. Last summer, he performed in the Northern Lights Music Festival on the Iron Range. He also leads worship at Calvary Chapel Bemidji and maintains a private studio, teaching violin and piano.

Carlson holds a Master of Music degree in organ performance from the University of Iowa and a Bachelor of Music from St. Olaf College. She has appeared at the Dom Kirke Music Festival in Norway, an organ study program in Mexico City, the McGill Summer Organ Academy in Montreal, and as a guest recitalist at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Every fall, Carlson plays the Casavant organ at St. Louis King of France Church in St. Paul. She has also been featured in concert at Wayzata Community Church. St. Johns Lutheran in Park Rapids, First Lutheran in Albert Lea, South Dakota State University, Bemidji State University and churches and music festivals in Berkeley, Calif., Charleston, S.C., New York City and Harvard.

Carlson has also appeared with the LaFosse Baroque Ensemble, the St. Olaf Chamber Orchestra and the Bemidji Symphony, and gives regular noon-hour recitals at First Lutheran Church in Bemidji while collaborating with other local musicians.