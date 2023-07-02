Pianist Youso plays July 6 Noon Hour Concert

Noon Hour Concerts present pianist Gwendoline Youso, performing from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, July 6 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.

Youso is the music director and liturgist at Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Crosslake. She recently graduated from Bemidji State University with a degree in piano performance with a pedagogy emphasis, studying under Dr. Stephen Carlson.

Youso also took classes in choral conducting, flute and other instrument methods. She plans to continue her studies in piano or sacred music and hopes to grow her own piano studio.