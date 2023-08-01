Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pianist siblings will play Aug. 6 in Hubbard

The youngsters are grandchildren of Ron and Margi Taggart of Park Rapids.

The Taggart siblings – Cecilia (10), Emma (20), Sophie (6) and Jacob (16) – will perform a classical piano recital at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Hubbard United Methodist Church.
By Staff reports
Today at 9:36 AM

The four Taggart siblings – classical pianists Emma, 20; Jacob, 16; Cecilia, 10; and Sophie, 6 – will appear in concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 at Hubbard United Methodist Church.

According to a press release, the family’s summer concerts started more than a decade ago, when Emma was 6. She was gradually joined by her siblings, all grandchildren of Ron and Margi Taggart of Park Rapids.

Emma and Jacob have given hundreds of solo and duo concerts, placed in national and international competitions and been featured on programs such as NPR’s “From the Top” and MPR’s “Minnesota Varsity,” the release states. They have attended festivals and performed with orchestras around the world. Together, they have performed as the piano duo Taggart Squared.

Cecilia and Sophie have been playing piano since age 3, the release states. They also enjoy gymnastics, biking and track.

Emma is in her last year of undergraduate studies at the Mannes School of Music in New York City, a student of Simone Dinnerstein. Jacob, Cecilia and Sophie all study with Dr. Paul Wirth of the Wirth Center for the Performing Arts.

