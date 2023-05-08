99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photo contest winners accent winter magic

Winners include a Christmassy "Main Street Magic" picture, an eagle in flight with its catch, and atmospheric northern landscapes.

051023.E.PRE.SilenceoftheNorth.jpg
"Silence of the North," taken by Brad Lee on Fish Hook Lake, won in the Area Lake Scenes category of the winter-spring, 2022-23 Park Rapids Downtown Business Association photo contest.
Courtesy of Park Rapids Downtown Business Association
By Staff reports
Today at 1:21 PM

Winners of the Park Rapids Downtown Business Association (PRDBA) winter-spring 2023 photo contest are Jane Eilders, Elise Erickson, Brad Lee and Steve Maanum, all from Park Rapids.

051023.E.PRE.SnaggingaMorningSnack.jpg
Winner in the Wildlife category of the winter-spring, 2022-23 Park Rapids Downtown Business Association photo contest is Steve Maanum's photo, "Snagging a Morning Snack," taken at Mantrap Lake.
Courtesy of Park Rapids Downtown Business Association

Winners will be awarded a professionally finished, 11-by-14-inch fine-art print of their photo, provided by sponsor Studio 176. Winning entries and other contest submissions may also be viewed at www.parkrapidsdowntown.com by clicking the “Photo Gallery” link.

051023.E.PRE.MainStreetMagic.jpg
Elise Erickson's photo "Main Street Magic" won in the Main Street Scenes category of the winter-spring, 2022-23 Park Rapids Downtown Business Association photo contest.
Courtesy of Park Rapids Downtown Business Association
051023.E.PRE.SunshineFrostyTreesRollingBlanketofSnow.jpg
Jane Eilder's winning photo, "Sunshine, Frosty Trees and Rolling Blanket of Snow," won in the Recreation category of the winter-spring, 2022-23 Park Rapids Downtown Business Association photo contest. It was taken at Big Sand Lake.
Courtesy of Park Rapids Downtown Business Association

Photo submissions are now being accepted for the summer-fall contest. Amateur and professional photographers may participate. Contest rules, guidelines and entry form are available at www.parkrapidsdowntown.com. Submission deadline is Nov. 30.

The contest is intended to capture and celebrate the beauty and unique character of Park Rapids and the surrounding area.

