Pert Near Sandstone hits 2nd Street Stage

The group melds midwestern roots songcraft with a unique brand of modern string-band music.

Pert Near Sandstone – a midwestern roots band comprising Nate Sipe, Kevin Kniebel, J Lenz, Justin Bruhn and Matt Carter – are playing 2nd Street Stage Thursday, July 6 in downtown Park Rapids.
By Staff reports
Today at 9:42 AM

Pert Near Sandstone will play live at 2nd Street Stage from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6 in downtown Park Rapids.

Founded by childhood friends within the vibrant Minneapolis music scene, Pert Near’s chemistry harks back to the family bands of yesteryear, a press release states. Formed soon after the turn of the millennium, "they strive to be stewards of the Midwestern roots music community."

The co-founders, curators and hosts of the Blue Ox Music Festival perform with "infectious energy and joy, melding songcraft with old-time sensibilities in a unique brand of modern string-band music," the release states. Their new album, “Rising Tide,” addresses issues relating to our modern times, not holding back commentary on politics and society.

Band members are Nate Sipe, mandolin and fiddle; Kevin Kniebel, banjo; J Lenz, acoustic guitar; Justin Bruhn, upright bass; and Matt Carter, clogs and fiddle.

The beer garden opens at 5 p.m. for a social hour, with a collectible button to leverage beverage discounts, plus activities, giveaways and prize drawings. Bring your own folding chair.

For more about all the bands, go to www.parkrapidsdowntown.com/events. For weekly updates, go to 2nd St Stage on Facebook.

