Paul Bunyan has his days, despite rain

The 74th Paul Bunyan Days, held Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25, were an eventful time despite threatening and sometimes adverse weather.

Dances, live music, street food and a variety of competitions drew crowds, especially around the time of Sunday afternoon’s grand parade.

Grand marshals in the parade were Brian and Sara Halik, who have lived in the area since 2002 and previously owned Northwind Grocery (now Northwoods Cafe and Grocery) in Nevis. They currently own the Red River Bar & Grill and are realtors for Wolff & Simon Real Estate in Akeley.

According to the statement prepared for the parade, the Haliks were honored for their community-mindedness and support of area organizations. “They are innovative and creative, always welcoming ideas and trying new things to attract more people to our community,” the statement said.

Meantime, the Akeley Chamber recognized Peg Davies as this year’s Akeley Ambassador. A resident of Akeley since 1970, she taught school for 29 years and is active in church, the Chamber and the community, the parade script said.

Lincoln Schmidthuber, 6, of Laporte caught this 5 oz. sunfish early in the kids fishing derby Saturday on 11th Crow Wing Lake. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Other parade dignitaries included the Backus Cornfest royalty, the Walker and Hackensack Lions Clubs, the Walker, Nevis and Eastern Hubbard County fire departments, the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office and Mounted Posse, and a wide range of local businesses.

A sprinkle of rain during the parade lifted in time to encourage the crowd to enjoy carnival games, vendors and an ice cream and pie social afterward on Paul’s Patio.

On Saturday morning, Audrey’s Purple Plaid 5K run drew 49 participants. Shannah Geimer, a member of the Audrey Pidde family who started Akeley’s “answer to cancer” in her memory, called the turnout “par for the course” and added, “It went great. Everyone had a great time.”

Cohen Dunnigan, 14, had the best time in the 5K run at 18 minutes flat. Filling out the top three places among both male and female runners were Dominik Trujillo, 12, at 26 minutes, 17.4 seconds; Miranda Kowalke, 14, at 27 minutes, 29.3 seconds; Terry Puchalla, 51, at 28 minutes, 19.1 seconds; Chelsea Powers, 39, at 28 minutes, 27.2 seconds; and Casey Puchalla, 41, at 29 minutes, 14 seconds. Competitors ranged in age from 9 to 80.

Jennings Massee and Bennett Massee of Appleton, Minn., celebrate their encounter with Paul Bunyan on Saturday. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

During the kids’ fishing contest on Saturday afternoon, the fish were biting. Children’s feet were running almost non-stop, up and down the city fishing pier to have their fish weighed before being released back into 11th Crow Wing Lake.

Out of 16 fisherpeople up to 12 years old, the first to catch a fish was Charlie L. of Park Rapids. Catching the most fish were Will Phelps of Blaine at 22, Liam M. of Akeley at 16 and Brayden Klasen at 14.

One lucky kid even reeled in a fishing net during the contest.

The largest fish, a 7.5-oz. monster, was caught by Jaxyn Losh of Leech Lake. The smallest fish award went to Anika Groenwold of Baxter for a 0.3 oz. catch. Maverick Groenwold caught the least fish at one, while Axel Groenwold was skunked. The youngest fisher was Lyndy Lester, 4, of Akeley. Recognized for traveling the farthest were Alex and JJ Crowell of Duluth.

