Parking lot party urges kids to ‘find your voice’

The Park Rapids Area Library put together kid-friendly activities for its Friday, July 7, parking lot party in line with this year’s summer reading program theme of “Find Your Voice.”

Branch manager Jodi Schultz acknowledged that designing an event around this year’s theme was trickier than usual.

“What I’ve been telling the kids this summer, during our storytimes and other library events, is that ‘finding your voice’ just means figuring out what’s important to you, and what you really like,” she said. “That can go in the direction of arts and sciences, different things that you end up doing as an adult, or it could be anything.”

The party featured a rhythm station, Schultz said, because making music is one way kids can express themselves. Similarly, a station where children decorated their own swag bags featured “stickers that would hit a lot of different interests and topics, and we just have them decorate how they want.”

Also connected with voice was a station where children made their own paper megaphones. A table where children made pom poms was inspired by a large donation of yarn, but Schultz noted, “They’re choosing the colors. They’re choosing which things to do.”

Wes Myhlhousen, 5, creates a unique, modern artwork with paper, paint and a handful of marbles rolling around inside a box. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Another table invited kids to create Jackson Pollock-style, modern art by tilting a cardboard box and rolling marbles through paint on paper.

“Depending on their age, they can be involved in saying what colors they want to use, what color paper, and where the paint should go on the paper and how to get the marbles moving through them,” said Schultz, “to figure out what kind of picture they’re going to end up with.”

Children were also invited to look through a big variety of snacks and choose what they wanted to munch on. “They get to ask for three snacks to put in their bag,” she said. “Just trying to open it up to having them make choices, and gravitate toward the things that they really like.”

