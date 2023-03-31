99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Park Rapids student artists earn high ratings

Brielle Krabbenhoft received the spotlight award in two categories and will represent the school at state.

Artists from Park Rapids Area High School who took home superior ratings from the Section 8A East visual arts show March 29, 2023 in Fosston were, from left, Aleka London, Brielle Krabbenhoft and Evelyn Hummel, with art teacher Michael Hartung.
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

Several art students at Park Rapids Area High School received “superior” ratings at the Section 8A East visual arts show Wednesday, March 29 in Fosston.

According to the contest’s judging criteria, a superior rating recognizes work that demonstrates “precise and fluent” knowledge, “expanding, transforming or combining” choices and “synthesized” creative expression. An excellent rating is based on “accurate and articulate” knowledge, “evidence-based” choices and “crafted or modified” creative expression.

Brielle Krabbenhoft achieved superior ratings in drawing with “Chapters,” painting with “Actively Idle” and mixed media with “The Collector.” She also earned an “excellent” rating with the painting “Kid Crow.”

Krabbenhoft also won the spotlight award in the section’s drawing and painting categories, and her artworks “Chapters” and “Actively Idle” will represent Park Rapids at the state visual arts show this spring.

Evelyn Hummel earned superior ratings in painting with “A False Victory” and “A Hurt Stone.”

Halle Sosa achieved a superior rating in mixed media with “Binding Ties” and an excellent rating with “Star Struck.”

Aleka London received a superior rating in drawing with her work titled “Hands of Life.”

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
