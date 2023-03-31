Park Rapids student artists earn high ratings

Several art students at Park Rapids Area High School received “superior” ratings at the Section 8A East visual arts show Wednesday, March 29 in Fosston.

According to the contest’s judging criteria, a superior rating recognizes work that demonstrates “precise and fluent” knowledge, “expanding, transforming or combining” choices and “synthesized” creative expression. An excellent rating is based on “accurate and articulate” knowledge, “evidence-based” choices and “crafted or modified” creative expression.

Brielle Krabbenhoft achieved superior ratings in drawing with “Chapters,” painting with “Actively Idle” and mixed media with “The Collector.” She also earned an “excellent” rating with the painting “Kid Crow.”

Krabbenhoft also won the spotlight award in the section’s drawing and painting categories, and her artworks “Chapters” and “Actively Idle” will represent Park Rapids at the state visual arts show this spring.

Evelyn Hummel earned superior ratings in painting with “A False Victory” and “A Hurt Stone.”

Halle Sosa achieved a superior rating in mixed media with “Binding Ties” and an excellent rating with “Star Struck.”

Aleka London received a superior rating in drawing with her work titled “Hands of Life.”