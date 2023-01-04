Park Rapids spelling bee finalists announced

Century School in Park Rapids has announced the finalists of its middle school (grades 5-8) spelling bee.

In a written spelldown round on Dec. 20, participants were asked to spell 20 words from a list curated by the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Competition was narrowed down to the following qualifying students: Noah Alonzo, Ella Carroll, Ryan Cook, Amelia Gravdahl, Lana Gravdahl, Jordan Harding, Danika Jenson, Wyatt Johanning, Laylah Lagergren, Alex Lof, Harper Massie, Andrew Mercil, Emily Mitteness, Violet Nuthak, Payton Osowski, Ella Oswald, Briley Pittman, Legion Rautio, Kathryn Rempfer, Aimee Safratowich, Benjamin Seifert, Jesse Simmons, Addyson Sip, Thor Skadberg, Maher Southerton and Brodyn Westbrook.

These students have been invited to compete in the school’s final-round spelling bee at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the high school auditorium. The public is welcome to attend.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three spellers. The top two will move on to the regional spelling bee Feb. 8 in Thief River Falls.