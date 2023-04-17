Park Rapids speech team sending two to state

Two students from Park Rapids Area High School qualified for state competition at the Section 8A speech contest Thursday, April 13, in Fosston.

Emma Ravnaas placed second in the poetry category, while Jack Worner placed second in extemporaneous reading.

State competition is scheduled for Friday, April 28 in Apple Valley.

Reaching the finals were Kaia James in serious prose and Reese Hanson in serious drama, both placing sixth.