Park Rapids speech team sending two to state

Emma Ravnaas and Jack Worner both took second place in their categories at the Section 8A meet on April 13.

041923.E.PRE.SpeechSectionsFinalists7391.jpg
Four members of the Park Rapids speech team made it to the Section 8A finals April 13, 2023, in Fosston. From left: Reese Hanson, sixth place in serious drama; Emma Ravnaas, second place in serious poetry; Jack Worner, second place in extemporaneous reading; Kaia James, sixth place in serious prose; and Coach Tanya Miller.
Contributed / Tanya Miller
By Staff reports
Today at 10:45 AM

Two students from Park Rapids Area High School qualified for state competition at the Section 8A speech contest Thursday, April 13, in Fosston.

Emma Ravnaas placed second in the poetry category, while Jack Worner placed second in extemporaneous reading.

State competition is scheduled for Friday, April 28 in Apple Valley.

Reaching the finals were Kaia James in serious prose and Reese Hanson in serious drama, both placing sixth.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

