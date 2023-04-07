50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Park Rapids speakers qualify for sections

Thirteen members of the Park Rapids speech team brought home medals from subsections April 6 in Walker.

041223.E.PRE.PRSpeechTeamSubsections2200.jpg
Park Rapids speech team members who competed at subsections April 6, 2023, in Walker include, front row, from left, Anjlee Tostenson, Cheyenne Iwen, Kail Feather-Kaumans, Lydia Retz, Reese Hanson, Tristan Silbernagel, Christopher Vargas. Second row: Kaia James, Mackenzie Mack, Ivry Decker, Ethan Wideman. Back row: Coach Nichole Weston, Coach Amber Schroeder, Nyssa Feather-Kaumans, Emma Ravnaas, Jack Worner, Alyse Freyholtz, Naomi Knaack, Carlos Bauer and coach Tanya Miller.
Contributed / Tanya Miller
By Staff reports
Today at 2:58 PM

Thirteen members of the Park Rapids Area High School speech team earned medals at subsection competition Thursday, April 6 in Walker.

The team, as a whole, earned third place.

Individual speakers who qualified for sections included:

  • Emma Ravnaas, second place in poetry.
  • Jack Worner, second place in extemporaneous reading.
  • Alyse Freyholtz and Ethan Wideman, second place in duo.
  • Carlos Bauer, third place in great speeches.
  • Kaia James, third place in serious prose.
  • Reese Hanson, fourth place in drama.
  • Nyssa Feather-Kaumans, fourth place in creative expression.
  • Mackenzie Mack, fourth place in informative speaking.
  • Cheyenne Iwen, fourth place in serious prose.

The following speakers also earned medals, and are alternates for the section competition Thursday, April 13 in Fosston:

  • Ivry Decker, fifth place in creative expression.
  • Naomi Knaack, sixth place in extemporaneous reading.
  • Lydia Retz, sixth place in humor.
