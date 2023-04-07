Park Rapids speakers qualify for sections
Thirteen members of the Park Rapids speech team brought home medals from subsections April 6 in Walker.
Thirteen members of the Park Rapids Area High School speech team earned medals at subsection competition Thursday, April 6 in Walker.
The team, as a whole, earned third place.
Individual speakers who qualified for sections included:
- Emma Ravnaas, second place in poetry.
- Jack Worner, second place in extemporaneous reading.
- Alyse Freyholtz and Ethan Wideman, second place in duo.
- Carlos Bauer, third place in great speeches.
- Kaia James, third place in serious prose.
- Reese Hanson, fourth place in drama.
- Nyssa Feather-Kaumans, fourth place in creative expression.
- Mackenzie Mack, fourth place in informative speaking.
- Cheyenne Iwen, fourth place in serious prose.
The following speakers also earned medals, and are alternates for the section competition Thursday, April 13 in Fosston:
- Ivry Decker, fifth place in creative expression.
- Naomi Knaack, sixth place in extemporaneous reading.
- Lydia Retz, sixth place in humor.
ADVERTISEMENT