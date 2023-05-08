Park Rapids prom channels Gatsby glamor

Park Rapids Area High School adopted a jazz-age look for its “Gatsby” prom on Saturday, May 6.

Shades of Zelda and Scott Fitzgerald walked in the grand march, munched catered appetizers and danced the night away.

“There was a lot of dancing,” said prom co-advisor Jamie Simon-Linkowitz. “Our prom committee put in a lot of hours making it a beautiful night.”

PHOTO GALLERY:

1 / 10: Pink and black go together as Amelia Bagstad walks on the arm of Peter Carroll in the prom grand march May 6, 2023 at Park Rapids Area High School. 2 / 10: Ava Godwin's black gown glitters as her escort, Ethan Campbell, sports a King Ranch trucker cap during the prom grand march May 6, 2023 at Park Rapids Area High School. 3 / 10: Cecelia Chase's deep-green gown shines with an elaborate pattern while Deven Kadus escorts her in the prom grand march, May 6, 2023, at Park Rapids Area High School. 4 / 10: Claire Voigt's dress glitters with a unique, stained-glass-like texture as Blake Morris escorts her in a matching tie during the prom grand march May 6, 2023, at Park Rapids Area High School. 5 / 10: Haley Kerr gleams on the arm of Sam Leckner in the prom grand march May 6, 2023, at Park Rapids Area High School. 6 / 10: Kilea Persons and Matt Johanning made a dashing pair in the Gatsby-themed prom May 6, 2023, at Park Rapids Area High School. 7 / 10: Zelda and Scott Fitzgerald, move aside for Maya Deshayes and Quinn Hoscheid, walking together in the Gatsby-themed prom May 6, 2023, at Park Rapids Area High School. 8 / 10: Louisa Etter and Coby Hagen make an entrance worth of the jazz age during the prom grand march May 6, 2023, at Park Rapids Area High School. 9 / 10: Macy Goochey and Conner Hanson do justice to the color blue during the prom grand march May 6, 2023, at Park Rapids Area High School. 10 / 10: Mickey Clark and Lucas Kritzeck make a dazzling, orange impression during the prom grand march May 6, 2023, at Park Rapids Area High School.

Simon-Linkowitz also credited the evening’s caterer with decorating everything beautifully to go with the event’s theme.

Grand march emcees Sam Coborn and Chelsea Weeding acknowledged R & R Rental, Hilltop Lumber, Nei Bottling, Big Muddy Music and Upper Crust Catering for doing their part to make it a night to remember.

According to Simon-Linkowitz, the school doesn’t hold an election for prom queen and king, in order to avoid what may become a popularity contest. Instead, names were drawn, naming Coley Girtz as queen and Isaac Zinniel as king.