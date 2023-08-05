Park Rapids parties with Legends & Logging Days

Legends and Logging Days, a celebration of the area’s logging and lumberjack heritage, is coming Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 10-13.

Water wars

Blasts of chilly water will launch Legends and Logging Days Thursday, Aug. 10 at the popular Water Wars competition.

The battle for bragging rights and possession of the coveted Loony Traveling Trophy begins at 5:15 p.m. on the third block of Main Avenue, downtown Park Rapids. Teams check in at 5 p.m.

Water Wars, a popular shindig, kicks off Legends & Logging Days festivities. Enterprise file photo

According to Derek Ricke, president/CEO of the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, 17 out of 20 team slots were filled as of July 31. He said the event is so highly anticipated that people started inquiring about registration in early June.

“Water Wars is one of the most fun and entertaining nights of the summer in Park Rapids,” said Ricke. “It has something for everyone. For kids, it's like the biggest sprinkler they will ever see. There’s friendly competition among local businesses, and the whole event showcases the equipment and skill of our fire department. Then, right afterwards, you get to enjoy awesome music at 2nd Street Stage.”

Ricke thanked the Park Rapids public works and fire departments for all they do to make Water Wars possible, as well as downtown businesses. “The cooperation that goes into an event like that, to have it downtown, is really unique and special,” he said, adding that there’s been “a lot of clamoring for outdoor water fun in Park Rapids, and this is the best thing we have right now.

“It’s pretty awesome. A lot of other small towns are trying to replicate something similar. They’re hearing about it through the grapevine. This has been going on for a long time. It’s really kind of a unique, fun experience in our community.”

Live music on 2nd Street Stage follows the competition at 7 p.m., featuring The Whips. The Kansas City-based band brings a funk/soul groove to the downtown scene.

The All American Lumberjack Show will feature boom run demonstrations. Contributed / Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce

Northwoods Wildlife Rescue

For the second year, the chamber is promoting a dinner to benefit Northwoods Wildlife Rescue.

It will be held at the Park Rapids American Legion from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Dinner is $15 for adults, $10 for kids aged 8 and younger, and the menu includes smoked pork, baked beans, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw and dessert.

A silent auction and raffle drawing will be held at 7:30 p.m. One of the top prizes is a helicopter ride, said NWR owner-manager Julie Dickie. Lots of artwork, photographs and paintings will be among the auction items.

Raffle items will include an assortment of fun, themed baskets.

When the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources receives a report of an injured critter, they call Dickie. She’s one of the few state-licensed wildlife rehabilitators in northern Minnesota. Her nonprofit organization captures and releases all manner of wounded creatures.

Northwoods Wildlife Rescue operates solely on donations. The Dickies pay for all of the medications, food, kennels, carriers, mileage, etc. Julie and her husband, Jeff, are unpaid volunteers.

“We got 17 animals the first year,” said Julie. “We got over 600 animals last year. So we keep adding on species-appropriate caging.”

She answers calls from all over the state. “We certainly appreciate all of the support that the community gives us,” Dickie said.

“It really is an awesome organization,” said Ricke. “Everything that they do is so necessary for this area. You think about all of the wildlife and how much we treasure wildlife in our community, and the engagement with the outdoors and the environment. To have somebody that is actually taking care of wildlife is pretty awesome.”

Family-friendly fun

A loggers breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Park Rapids American Legion kicks off Saturday’s festivities.

A boy takes aim in last year's Smokey Hills Archery Challenge. Park Rapids Enterprise file photo

The fourth black of Main Avenue will be teeming with family-friendly options. Gates open at 10 a.m.

New this year, the All American Lumberjack Show will perform three times during the day, demonstrating boom running, racing hot saws, log rolling, crosscut sawing, ax throwing, springboard treetopping, chainsaw carving and pole racing.

The troupe will also provide an interactive lumberjack camp three times on Saturday, including logrolling and crosscut sawing. “I think that’s going to be really fun,” said Ricke. “It’s this opportunity to do some of the activities yourself.”

He advised anyone planning on participating in the camp activities to bring a change of clothes, because if you do the logrolling, you’re going to get wet.

Crosscut sawing demonstrations will be part of this year's All American Lumberjack Show at Legends and Logging Days. Contributed / Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce

Other attractions throughout the day include a kids’ candy cannon, bean bag toss, face painting, an Army National Guard climbing wall, tomahawk throwing and the Smokey Hills Archery Challenge. Carter’s Farm Market and other vendors will be selling their wares.

Live music acts will include Kirk Brock from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and Taylor Schroeder from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Backyard BBQ Challenge

National BBQ champion and pitmaster Leonard Hawkins and Steve Foster, president/CEO of Grandma Foster’s Bar-B-Que Sauce, are heading up the third annual Backyard BBQ Challenge.

In this open-class grilling contest, teams vie for prize money in three cooking classes: ribs, chicken and sides. Grilling begins at 9 a.m., with judging from 2 to 4 p.m. and prizes announced at 5 p.m.

The Hawgy Bottom Boys competed the Backyard BBQ Challenge during last year's Legends and Logging Days. Park Rapids Enterprise file photo

Ricke said seven BBQ contestants had registered as of July 31, with room for more. Anyone interested in showing what they’ve learned about grilling this summer is encouraged to sign up for the contest by calling the chamber at 218-732-4111.

Nine teams competed last year.

“It’s for people that enjoy cooking and doing barbecue and trying to learn about how to be good at grilling,” said Ricke. “There’s not a lot of sharing secrets during the competition – we kind of frown on that – but afterwards, they’re swapping ideas. ‘How’d you do this?’ It’s a fun way to test your barbecue. It’s not made for the pros. We’re talking people at home, in our communities, to come out, have some fun, and try their grilling out against some other people in the community.”

Once again, the meat for the contest is provided by Hugo’s Family Marketplace. However, BBQ tasting will be limited to the contest judges, though the public is welcome to engage with the contestants. Meanwhile, a food, beverage and beer garden will be available for hungry lumberjacks and lumberjills.

Entry fees are $50 for ribs only, $25 for chicken, $10 for sides or $75 for all categories. Ricke said more than $3,000 worth of prizes were given last year, and “we’re definitely going to be over $3,000 again. We have two grills that we’re giving away, and some cash prizes as well.”

Fawn Fun Fest

On Sunday, Aug. 13, there will be a free concert featuring The Whips from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on the beach at Sleeping Fawn Resort, with local opening act Lydia Rose & The Bad Decisions.

A beer garden and food will be available. Free-will donations will benefit CHI St. Joseph’s Hospice in memory of Ellen Scharber.