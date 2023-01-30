Park Rapids, Nevis win one-act play contest
The winners will go on to perform at Section 6A competition Feb. 4 in Hawley.
The Subsection 24A one-act play contest Saturday, Jan. 28 at Park Rapids Area HIgh School ended with Park Rapids and Nevis taking home the top honors.
The two schools will move on to Section 6A competition Saturday, Feb. 4 in Hawley.
Park Rapids took first place with “Chemical Imbalance,” a dark comedy based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.”
Written by Lauren Wilson, the madcap play featured Levi Trygstad in the Jekyll-and-Hyde role, Ella Evink as a good-and-evil pair of twins, a show-stealing Carlos Bauer as the rich Lady Throckmortonshire, and more. Abby Jasmer directed.
Jen Geraedts directed the Nevis one-act, “The Lion Who Roared,” which took second place and featured a cast of animals – a lion played by Jesse Snow, along with monkeys, parrots, a zebra, a spider, a python, an armadillo and two baby armadillos, an elephant, a leopard, a giraffe, an ostrich, an old baboon and an antelope.
Placing third and qualifying as the subsection’s alternate for Feb. 4 was Pillager with “Appropriate Audience Behavior.”
Also competing was Menahga High School with “Tracks,” in which a diverse group of people find themselves on a subway platform and realize they’ve died. The characters then have to work out whether the next train will take them to heaven or hell.