99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Park Rapids Just for Kix ends season with a win

Despite a winter storm and diminished numbers, the young dancers earned a first place, three thirds and a fourth in their March 11 competition in St. Cloud.

MiniKix.032523.E.PRE.jpg
The Mini Kix team with Park Rapids Just for Kix took first place in their final competition of the season, March 11, 2023, in St. Cloud. Team members include, front, from left, Aliah Stevens, Kylie Rohloff, Bella McArthur, Lauren Hirt, Genesis Tovar, Maggie Hirt. Second row: Hayley Perkett, Rosalena Oines, Kaylee Branstrom, Daleiah Breitweser, Violet Nuthak, Braylin Paurus, Naiara Trujillo, Hermina Simkins. Back row: Coach Drew Hilmanowski, Alexis Tienter, Claire Thole, Reagan Hoverson, Grace Morse, Harper Diekmann, Brooklyn Popanda, Aveyah Forbes, Kenna Paurus and coach Kaitlin Popanda.
Contributed / Kaitlin Popanda
By Staff reports
Today at 12:58 PM

The Park Rapids Just for Kix dance program had their final competition of the season March 11 in St. Cloud.

“With the huge snowstorm, many of our older dancers couldn't make it down that day,” said program director Kaitlin Popanda. “We had a lot of our teams with missing kids. Definitely a day to remember, and we were so proud of the kids for going out onto the competition floor confident, with their heads held high, with half their teammates by their side.”

The Mini Kix team (grades 4-5) took first place in their division with the routine “I Love Rock ’n Roll.” Popanda said they “killed it. … This was a great way to start our morning, with a huge victory.”

JuniorKix.032523.E.PRE.jpg
The Junior Kix team with Park Rapids Just for Kix placed third March 11, 2023, in St. Cloud. Team members include, front, from left, Emma May, Vivian Harju, Jadyn Sherk, Autum Harris, Halo Finley. Back row: Coach Kaitlin Popanda, Olivia Simkins, Haley Koons, Kyla Mercil, Mahala Dodge, Jasmae Goodman, Cheyanna Nelson, Abby Runyan, Ella Pierce, Kassidy Ennen and Madison Jensen.
Contributed / Kaitlin Popanda

Junior Kix (grades 9-12) came away with third place with their routine “Rihanna Mix,” despite missing teammates and “a tough division of incredible teams,” Popanda said. “I am super proud of this group. I had a blast watching them perform. They made me want to get up and dance with them – which is what I always tell them is their goal. Make the audience feel what you’re feeling when you dance. I felt that joy.”

Other Park Rapids teams that placed were Mini Hip Hop (grades 4-6), third place; Middle Lyrical (grades 6-8), third; and Middle Kix (grades 6-8), fourth.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
2WeeksNoticeFlagBestVert031823.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Firemen’s Ball reignites with lively music
March 20, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
031823.E.PRE.LowellWolffPhotography.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Wolff giving artist talk at Park Rapids Library
March 19, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
032523.E.PRE.KevinKling.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Kling making tour stop in Park Rapids on March 30
March 19, 2023 08:24 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
"Special Election" sticker
Local
Meet the Hubbard County District 4 candidates on April 6
March 21, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2678784+0716_mille_lacs_sheriff_badge.jpg
Minnesota
Human remains found in tote along shores of Mille Lacs Lake in central Minn.
March 22, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
2WeeksNoticeFlagBestVert031823.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Firemen’s Ball reignites with lively music
March 20, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
031823.N.PRE.MinnowBucket.jpg
Local
Food truck ordinance passes over Reuther’s objections
March 16, 2023 03:56 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish