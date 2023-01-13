99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Park Rapids FFA members heading to state

The ag sales, companion animals vet science and farm business management teams placed first or second at regional competitions Jan. 7-11.

011422.E.PRE.agsales.jpg
The Park Rapids FFA's ag sales team – from left, Kayla Winter, Kimberly Ohm and Kylee Becker – placed first in regional competition Jan. 7, 2023 at Pillager, advancing to state in April.
Contributed / Amber Seibert
By Staff reports
January 12, 2023 06:44 PM
Several teams within the Park Rapids FFA received high marks in regional competitions during the past week.

The Ag Sales team competed Jan. 7 at Pillager High School, receiving first place and qualifying for state. Competing as individuals, team members Kimberly Ohm placed first, Kylee Becker second and Kayla Winter third.

011422.E.PRE.companionanimalvetsci.jpg
The Park Rapids FFA's companion animal veterinary science team, formerly known as small animals, placed second and qualified for state Jan. 11, 2023 at Brainerd. Team members, from left, are Bella Vinge, Nora Bolton, Isabel Nevala, Natalie Berghuis and Emma Berghuis.
Contributed / Amber Seibert

Competing Jan. 11 at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, the Companion Animals Veterinary Science team (formerly Small Animals) placed second, also qualifying for state. Team members included Emma Berghuis (fourth place individual), Natalie Berghuis (10th place), Bella Vinge, Isabel Nevala and Nora Bolton.

011422.E.PRE.farmbizmgmt.jpg
The Park Rapids FFA's farm business management team placed second at regionals and qualified for state Jan. 11, 2023 at Brainerd. Team members, from left, are Vivian Harju, Macy Goochey, Halle Landstrom, Kaden Gartner and Kiera Demoret.
Contributed / Amber Seibert

The Farm Business Management team also took second place and qualified for state. Individually, team members Macy Goochey placed third, Halle Landstrom fifth, Vivian Harju seventh, Kaden Gartner eighth and Kiera Demoret 10th.

Also qualifying for state, the Fish and Wildlife team placed sixth at Brainerd, with team members Eli DeVore (fifth individual), Tyler Hillukka, Addy DeVore and Matt Neubauer.

The Poultry Judging team placed seventh, including Rachel Weiss (10th individual), Harmony Trygstad, Vivienne Guida and Lydia Leacox.

State competition will take place April 23-25 at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

Related Topics: PARK RAPIDSPARK RAPIDS AREA HIGH SCHOOLFFAPARK RAPIDS SCHOOL DISTRICTEDUCATION
