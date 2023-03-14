Park Rapids dancers place in 9 classes at Brainerd

Nine teams with the Park Rapids Just for Kix dance program placed in the Together We Dance competition Sunday, March 5 in Brainerd.

The grades 6-8 Middle Kix group performed their routine “Ciara Mix” and received first place.

“We are so proud of this team,” said program director Kaitlin Popanda. “They’ve placed first in the last two competitions they’ve attended.”

Their final competition this season was scheduled for Saturday, March 11 in St. Cloud.

Also, Popanda recognized the program’s second- and third-grade Wee Hip Hop team for placing second in Brainerd with their new routine, “I Like It.”

The grades 2-3 Wee Hip Hop team with Park Rapids Just for Kix placed second in their class with their new routine, "I Like It," at the Brainerd Together We Dance competition on March 5, 2023. Team members include, front from left, Hayden Popanda, Penelope Maninga, Whitney Whirley, Hazel Hall, Lauryn Manners, Emma Graham; second row, Kourtney Maninga, Hailey Meier; third row, Coach Kassidy Ennen, Viviyan Spragg, Jayda Anderson, Amelia Rowe, Ava Sitz, Brynlee Simpson, Ferran Johnson and Coach Erin Gonska. Contributed / Kaitlin Popanda

“They had a very hard competition,” she said, “and were in a category with some fourth- to sixth-graders. They put so much energy into their movements.

“They wanted to place so bad after they hadn’t at the Sauk Rapids competition the week prior. This was their final competition of the season. We are so happy they went out strong!”

Other Park Rapids teams that placed in Brainerd include Junior Hip Hop (grades 7-12), first place; Mini Hip Hop (grades 4-6), first; Kaitlin’s Wee Kix (grades 2-3), second; Mini Kix (grades 4-5), second; Junior Lyrical (grades 9-12), second; Junior Kix (grades 9-12), third; and Mini Lyrical (grades 4-5), fourth place.