Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Park Rapids dancers place in 9 classes at Brainerd

The Just for Kix program brought home three first place awards, four seconds, one third and one fourth.

The grades 6-8 Middle Kix team with Park Rapids Just for Kix placed first with their performance of "Ciara Mix" at the Together We Dance Competition on March 5, 2023, in Brainerd. Team members are, front row from left, Sadie Leone, Sophia Eggiman, Regan Offerdahl, Mellaney Hall, Eleanor Hensel, Lilly DeBlieck, Willow Juaire; second row, Coach Haley Barrett, Bella Usher, Hailey Grossman, Haley Manners, Kaylee Gudmundson, Karah Larson, Kamber Forbes, Kaitlyn Maves, Abbigail Rausch and Coach Drew Hilmanowski.
Contributed / Kaitlin Popanda
By Staff reports
March 14, 2023 03:20 PM

Nine teams with the Park Rapids Just for Kix dance program placed in the Together We Dance competition Sunday, March 5 in Brainerd.

The grades 6-8 Middle Kix group performed their routine “Ciara Mix” and received first place.

“We are so proud of this team,” said program director Kaitlin Popanda. “They’ve placed first in the last two competitions they’ve attended.”

Their final competition this season was scheduled for Saturday, March 11 in St. Cloud.

Also, Popanda recognized the program’s second- and third-grade Wee Hip Hop team for placing second in Brainerd with their new routine, “I Like It.”

The grades 2-3 Wee Hip Hop team with Park Rapids Just for Kix placed second in their class with their new routine, "I Like It," at the Brainerd Together We Dance competition on March 5, 2023. Team members include, front from left, Hayden Popanda, Penelope Maninga, Whitney Whirley, Hazel Hall, Lauryn Manners, Emma Graham; second row, Kourtney Maninga, Hailey Meier; third row, Coach Kassidy Ennen, Viviyan Spragg, Jayda Anderson, Amelia Rowe, Ava Sitz, Brynlee Simpson, Ferran Johnson and Coach Erin Gonska.
Contributed / Kaitlin Popanda

“They had a very hard competition,” she said, “and were in a category with some fourth- to sixth-graders. They put so much energy into their movements.

“They wanted to place so bad after they hadn’t at the Sauk Rapids competition the week prior. This was their final competition of the season. We are so happy they went out strong!”

Other Park Rapids teams that placed in Brainerd include Junior Hip Hop (grades 7-12), first place; Mini Hip Hop (grades 4-6), first; Kaitlin’s Wee Kix (grades 2-3), second; Mini Kix (grades 4-5), second; Junior Lyrical (grades 9-12), second; Junior Kix (grades 9-12), third; and Mini Lyrical (grades 4-5), fourth place.

Get Local

